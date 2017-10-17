Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 uptrend remains intact

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 17, 2017 1:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100 (Tues, 17 Oct 2017)


Key technical elements

  • The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) has continued to inch higher to print new all-time highs after the expected bullish breakout from its former range resistance of 6010/20 on 05 October 2017. Click here for a recap on our previous short-term technical outlook.
  • The bullish impulsive wave sequence remains intact for the Index as it continues to evolve within a short-term minor ascending channel in place since 26 September 2017 low.
  • The key short-term support now rests at 6087 which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 13 Oct 2017, close to the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 11 Oct 2017 low to today’s Asian session current intraday high of 6121.
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand at 6146 follow by 6184 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 26 September 2017 low to 09 October 2017 high projected from 11 October 2017 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch up from a support at the 40% (close to the oversold region) which suggests that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 6102

Pivot (key support): 6087

Resistances: 6146 & 6184

Next support: 6035/6010

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 6087 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential bullish upleg to target the next resistances at 6146 follow by 6184 next.

However, failure to hold above 6087 shall negate the bullish tone for a short-term corrective decline towards the 6035/6010 support (minor swing low areas of 06/11 October 2017 & the former range resistance from 02 October 2017 that has been broken out on 05 October 2017).

Chart is from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.