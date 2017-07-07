chart of the day nasdaq 100 short term bullish reversal elements sighted 1855752017
The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) had been the worst performer among the main U.S benchmark stock indices that comprise of the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 as growth related technology stocks such as the “FAANGs” – (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix & Google/Alphabet) took a beating since 09 June 2017.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had managed to print a recent fresh new all-time high on 21562 on 03 July 2017 and in contrast, the Nasdaq 100 continued to be capped below resistances.
Interestingly on an intraday basis as seen its short-term hourly chart, the US Tech 100 Index had started to display a marginal “higher low” where such price movement was not displayed on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. A positive sign for the overall U.S. stock market as the “high valuation” technology stocks are the main culprit for the recent wobbly price action seen on the S&P 500.
Intermediate support: 5584
Pivot (key support): 5550
Resistances: 5628, 5680 & 5770
Next support: 5450 (gap)
Therefore, the recent down move of the Index has started to show exhaustion signs and it is now at an inflection point for a potential bullish reversal at least in the short-term. As long as the 5550 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 5628 is likely to open up scope for a potential rally to target the next resistances at 5680 follow by 5770 next (minor congestion zone from 14 June to 29 June 2017 & the descending trendline from 09 June 2017 high).
On the other hand, a break below 5550 is likely to put the preferred bullish tone on hold to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 5450 (the gapped up seen after the outcome of the first round of the recent French presidential election).
