Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 remains in a bullish extension phase

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 Index (Tues, 16 Jan)









Key technical elements

The Index has staged a bullish breakout from its former ascending channel’s upper boundary/resistance (depicted in brown) which implies that it is likely undergoing a bullish extension/acceleration phase.

There is still no clear signs of medium-term bullish exhaustion as the daily RSI oscillator has not flash any bearish divergence signal and still has room to stage a further potential push up towards a recent extreme overbought level at 84% seen in Feb 2017.

The next near-term significant resistances stand at 6860 and 6900 which is defined by the minor ascending channel from 30 Dec 2017 (depicted in light green) and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 1 hour charts).

In the short-term, the Index may see a minor pull-back towards the 6745 support (lower boundary of the aforementioned minor ascending channel as the hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region.

The key short-term support rests at 6690/74 which is defined by the pull-back support of the ascending channel former upper boundary from 26 Sep 2017 and the former minor swing high area of 09 Jan 2018.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 6745

Pivot (key support): 6690/74

Resistances: 6860 & 6900

Next support: 6620

Conclusion

The Index may stage a minor pull-back first towards 6745 and as long as the 6690/74 key pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to resume its bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 6860 follow by 6900 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 6674 should negate the bullish tone to see a deeper corrective pull-back towards the next support at 6620 (minor swing low of 10 Jan 2018 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 30 Dec 2017 low to yesterday, 15 Jan high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



