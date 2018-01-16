Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 remains in a bullish extension phase

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 16, 2018 5:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 Index (Tues, 16 Jan)



Key technical elements

  • The Index has staged a bullish breakout from its former ascending channel’s upper boundary/resistance (depicted in brown) which implies that it is likely undergoing a bullish extension/acceleration phase.
  • There is still no clear signs of medium-term bullish exhaustion as the daily RSI oscillator has not flash any bearish divergence signal and still has room  to stage a further potential push up towards a recent extreme overbought level at 84% seen in Feb 2017.
  • The next near-term significant resistances stand at 6860 and 6900 which is defined by the minor ascending channel from 30 Dec 2017 (depicted in light green) and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 1 hour charts).
  • In the short-term, the Index may see a minor pull-back towards the 6745 support (lower boundary of the aforementioned minor ascending channel as the hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region.
  • The key short-term support rests at 6690/74 which is defined by the pull-back support of the ascending channel former upper boundary from 26 Sep 2017 and the former minor swing high area of 09 Jan 2018.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 6745

Pivot (key support): 6690/74

Resistances: 6860 & 6900

Next support: 6620

Conclusion

The Index may stage a minor pull-back first towards 6745 and as long as the 6690/74 key pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to resume its bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 6860 follow by 6900 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 6674 should negate the bullish tone to see a deeper corrective pull-back towards the next support at 6620 (minor swing low of 10 Jan 2018 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 30 Dec 2017 low to yesterday, 15 Jan high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro 

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.