Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 managed to hold above key medium term support

September 6, 2017 1:00 AM
What happened earlier/yesterday

The growth oriented US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) is only the sole U.S. benchmark index among the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials to print a fresh all-time high of 6018 on 01 September 2017.

Yesterday (05 September), it tumbled by 2.1% to an intraday low of 5888 as the U.S. stock market digested the ripple effects from the latest North Korean missile test after its closure for a public holiday on Monday, 04 September.

Now, let’s us review the Index from a technical analysis perspective.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s drop in price action  has led the US Tech 100 Index to test its key medium-term support of 5880 which is defined by the pull-back support of a former “Expanding Wedge” range resistance, the minor swing high area of 23 August 2017 and  a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour).
  • In addition, its 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. This observation suggests that the downside momentum of yesterday’s decline has started to abate where the Index may see a recovery at this juncture.
  • The intermediate near-term resistance stands at 5984 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 6018 (current all-time high) and 6055 (close to the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low & the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 Aug low to 01 Sep high projected to yesterday, 06 Sep 2017 low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 5920

Pivot (key support): 5880

Resistances: 5984, 6018 & 6055

Next support: 5760

Conclusion

The Index has reached an inflection zone where it may kick start a potential new bullish impulsive upleg. As long as the 5880 key pivotal support holds and a break above 5984, the Index is likely to open up scope for an up move to retest 6018 before targeting the next resistance at 6055.

However, failure to hold above 5880 should jeopardise the recovery scenario for an extension of the on-going corrective decline towards the next support at 5760 (the recent minor swing low areas of 11 Aug/21 Aug 2017).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

