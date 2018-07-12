Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Thurs, 12 Jul)









Key technical elements

The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) is the best performing benchmark among the 4 main U.S. stock indices where it has staged a year to date gain of 12.63% as at 11 Jul 2018 U.S. closing session versus the performance of the rest as per recorded in the same YTD period (S&P 500 = 3.39%, Dow Jones Industrial = -0.44%, Russell 2000 = 9.57%).

Graphical elements in conjunction with momentum indicators and Elliot Wave/fractal analysis are still constructive on the Nasdaq 100 to shape another potential upleg.

Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests that the Index is now undergoing a potential intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave 5/ in place since 29 Jun 2018 low of 6935 to end the primary degree impulsive wave (5) of the “melt-up phase” that started in Feb 2016 low of 3888. Thereafter, the Index faces the risk of a multi-month corrective decline in the firs step within a potential multi-year bear market condition to retrace the 9-year cyclical uptrend from Mar 2009 low.

The key short-term support rests at 7186 which is defined by the 11 Jul 2018 minor swing low area and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 04 Jul 2018 low to 10 Jul 2018 high of 7316.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has room for further potential downside before it reaches its oversold region which suggests that the Index may shape a minor pull-back to retest the 7232 intermediate support (the minor ascending channel support from 05 Jul 2018 low & yesterday, 11 Jul U.S. session minor swing low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 7232

Pivot (key support): 7186

Resistances: 7330 & 7400

Next support: 7100/7080 (key medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 7186 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to retest the current all-time high area of 7330 printed on 21 Jun 2018 before targeting the next resistance at 7400 (psychological & a Fibonacci projection cluster).

On the flipside, failure to hold at 7186 put the bulls on hold for a deeper pull-back to test the 7100/7080 key medium-term pivotal support (the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 04 Apr 2018 low & former swing high area of 27 Jun/03 Jul 2018).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



