Chart of the day Hang Seng potential push up towards key medium-term resistance

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2017 1:00 AM
Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Thurs, 03 Aug 2017)



What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had continued its push up relentlessly within its medium-term uptrend in place since 28 December 2016. From the start of this on-going multi-month uptrend from the 28 December 2016 low of 21493, the Index had rallied by close to 25% till yesterday’s close.

Key elements

  • The Index has started to stage a pull-back from Wed (02 Aug) high of 27740 and it is now resting at it’s a short-term support of 27400 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The aforementioned short-term support of 27400 is defined by a minor ascending channel support in place since the 07 July 2017 minor swing low and the pull-back support of a former minor ascending channel’s upper boundary that has been broken out to the upside on 01 Aug 2017 (depicted in dotted brown) (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region and staged an exit (reversed up) from it. These observations suggest the short-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key medium-term resistance remains at 27840 which is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 28 December 2016 low and the medium-term swing high area of 03 June 2015. Refer to our previous weekly technical outlook report for more details over at this link.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 27400

Resistance: 27840 (medium-term)

Next support: 26770

Conclusion

The short-term uptrend from 07 July 2017 remains intact for the Hong Kong 50 Index. As long as the 27400 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a potential residual push up to target its medium-term resistance at 27840.

However, a break below 27400 may negate the on-going bullish tone to open up scope for the start of a corrective decline towards the next support at 26770 in the first step (former minor range resistance of 19 July/21 July 2017 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 05 July to 02 August 2017 high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


