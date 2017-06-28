Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Wed, 28 Jun 2017)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had staged a 0.9% decline to print a current intraday low of 25814. Interestingly, today’s drop has managed to stall at a short-term range support.

Key elements

Today’s Asian opening session drop from yesterday high of 25893 has stalled right at the minor “symmetrical triangle” range support at 25620 (see hourly chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave principal and fractal analysis, the on-going consolidation seen within the aforementioned “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 09 June 2017 high is likely to be coming to an end. Also, it is now coming close to the “apex” of the triangle.

In addition, volatility has been compressed to a low level relatively as the daily Bollinger Band Width indicator has dipped into a 3-month low reading since April 2017. These observations suggest that the Index is now due to a volatility breakout (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has managed to hover right above its corresponding first support at the 53% level. This observation suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The key short-term support rests at 25500 which is defined by the minor “symmetrical triangle” range bottom.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25620

Pivot (key support): 25500

Resistances: 25900, 26100 & 26335/370

Next support: 25000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore, the Index is due for a potential bullish breakout from its minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration. As long as the 25500 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 25900 (“symmetrical triangle” range top) is likely to open up scope for a further push up to retest 26100 (09 June 2017 minor swing high area) before targeting 26335/370 next (Fibonacci projection cluster & former swing low congestion area of 16 June 2015).

However, a break below 25500 may put the preferred bullish tone on hold for a further slide towards the 25000 medium-term pivotal support (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook).

