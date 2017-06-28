chart of the day hang seng potential bullish breakout from range 1854992017

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Wed, 28 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 28, 2017 2:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Wed, 28 Jun 2017)

Hong Kong (daily)_28 Jun 2017

Hong Kong (1 hour)_28 Jun 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had staged a 0.9% decline to print a current intraday low of 25814. Interestingly, today’s drop has managed to stall at a short-term range support.

Key elements

  • Today’s Asian opening session drop from yesterday high of 25893 has stalled right at the minor “symmetrical triangle” range support at 25620 (see hourly chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave principal and fractal analysis, the on-going consolidation seen within the aforementioned “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 09 June 2017 high is likely to be coming to an end. Also, it is now coming close to the “apex” of the triangle.
  •  In addition, volatility has been compressed to a low level relatively as the daily Bollinger Band Width indicator has dipped into a 3-month low reading since April 2017. These observations suggest that the Index is now due to a volatility breakout (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has managed to hover right above its corresponding first support at the 53% level. This observation suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The key short-term support rests at 25500 which is defined by the minor “symmetrical triangle” range bottom.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25620

Pivot (key support): 25500

Resistances: 25900, 26100 & 26335/370

Next support: 25000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore, the Index is due for a potential bullish breakout from its minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration. As long as the 25500 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 25900 (“symmetrical triangle” range top) is likely to open up scope for a further push up to retest 26100 (09 June 2017 minor swing high area) before targeting 26335/370 next (Fibonacci projection cluster & former swing low congestion area of 16 June 2015).

However, a break below 25500 may put the preferred bullish tone on hold for a further slide towards the 25000 medium-term pivotal support (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.