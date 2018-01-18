Chart Of The Day EURUSD at risk of a minor corrective decline

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 18, 2018 6:00 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/USD


Key technical elements

  • As seen from its 1 hour chart, the EUR/USD has staged a bearish breakdown from a minor bearish reversal chart configuration, “Head & Shoulder” in yesterday, 17 Jan U.S. session.
  • In today, 18 Jan Asian session and into the opening of the European, the pair has shaped a rebound to retest the neckline of the aforementioned “Head & Shoulder” now turns into an intermediate resistance at 1.2217. Interestingly, price action has formed a series of hourly “Doji” candlesticks pattern at the 1.2217 level which suggests indecisiveness.
  • The next significant short-term support rests at the 1.2090/2070 zone which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 02/04 Jan 2018, a Fibonacci cluster and the exit potential of the minor “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakout.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 1.2305.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1.2217

Pivot (key resistance): 1.2305

Supports: 1.2120 & 1.2090/2070

Next resistances: 1.2380/2415

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 1.2305 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the EUR/USD may see a further minor corrective down move to target the next near-term supports at 1.2120 follow by 1.2090/2070 next.

However, a clearance above 1.2305 should invalidate the minor corrective decline scenario for an extension of the rally towards the next resistance at 1.2380/2415 (upper boundary of a major ascending channel from 03 Jan 2017).

Chart is from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


View more
Economic Calendar

