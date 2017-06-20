chart of the day eurgbp back at minor ascending channel support 1854482017

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent pull-back in price action has stalled at the lower boundary of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 20, 2017 1:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP

EURGBP_daily (20 Jun 2017)

EURGBP_1 hour (20 Jun 2017)(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The recent pull-back in price action has stalled at the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 10 May 2017 minor swing low now  support at 0.8717(see 1 hour chart).
  • The aforementioned ascending channel support of 0.8717 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (23.6% retracement of the on-going up move from 19 April 2017 low to 13 June 2017 high & the 1.00/1.236 projection of recent decline from 13 June 2017 high).
  • Momentum indicators have turned positive as the daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound at its corresponding pull-back support at the 55% level. In addition, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal on last Friday, 16 June. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the recent decline has started to ease.
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.8850/60 which is defined by the range top in place since 16 January 2017 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 0.8717

Resistances: 0.8770 & 0.8850/60

Next support: 0.8640/15

Conclusion

As long as the 0.8717 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 0.8770 (minor descending trenline from 13 June), the EUR/GBP is likely to see a potential short-term recovery to retest the 0.8850/60 medium-term range resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 0.8717 may see a deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 0.8640/15 (the lower boundary of a long-term ascending channel in place since 17 November 2015 low).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.