EUR/GBP Back at Minor Ascending Channel Support
Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent pull-back in price action has stalled at the lower boundary of […]
Pivot (key support): 0.8717
Resistances: 0.8770 & 0.8850/60
Next support: 0.8640/15
As long as the 0.8717 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 0.8770 (minor descending trenline from 13 June), the EUR/GBP is likely to see a potential short-term recovery to retest the 0.8850/60 medium-term range resistance in the first step.
However, failure to hold above 0.8717 may see a deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 0.8640/15 (the lower boundary of a long-term ascending channel in place since 17 November 2015 low).
