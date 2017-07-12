chart of the day dax may have bottomed out in the short term 1856022017
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had managed to inch up higher above the 12310 medium-term support since the start of the week. For a recap, the 12310 medium-term support is a significant support level as the recent 4.7% decline from its current all-time of 12955 printed on 20 June 2017 had managed to stall close to the previous swing high level of 12408 seen on 12 April 2015 coupled with weekly “Doji” candlestick pattern for last week price action.
These observations have indicated that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to abate. Current key short-term technical elements as follow:
Intermediate support: 12445 (minor ascending trendline from 06 July 2017 low)
Pivot (key support): 12380
Resistances: 12500 & 12680/730
Next support: 12310
Therefore as long as the 12380 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 12500 is likely to open up scope for a potential minor rally to target the next resistance at 12680/730.
However, failure to hold above 12380 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see another round of choppy decline to retest the 12310 support.
