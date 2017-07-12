Short-term technical outlook on DAX (Tues, 12 July 2017)

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had managed to inch up higher above the 12310 medium-term support since the start of the week. For a recap, the 12310 medium-term support is a significant support level as the recent 4.7% decline from its current all-time of 12955 printed on 20 June 2017 had managed to stall close to the previous swing high level of 12408 seen on 12 April 2015 coupled with weekly “Doji” candlestick pattern for last week price action.

These observations have indicated that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to abate. Current key short-term technical elements as follow:

Key elements

From last Thurs, 06 July 2017 low of 12314, the Index has started to trace out a minor impending “Double Bottom” bullish reversal configuration with its neckline resistance at 12500 (see 1 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, the Index had traced out a set of bullish impulsive upleg of a minor degree from 06 July 2017 with is 5 th wave target being met at 12510/530 (0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection from 06 July 2017 low). Therefore from the 11 July 2017 high of 12540, the Index is likely to be in a minor consolidation phase to retrace some of gains of the aforementioned impulsive up move and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 06 July 2017 low is at 12380 which confluences with former minor swing high areas of 06 July/07 July now turns pull-back support (see 1 hour chart).

wave target being met at 12510/530 (0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection from 06 July 2017 low). Therefore from the 11 July 2017 high of 12540, the Index is likely to be in a minor consolidation phase to retrace some of gains of the aforementioned impulsive up move and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 06 July 2017 low is at 12380 which confluences with former minor swing high areas of 06 July/07 July now turns pull-back support (see 1 hour chart). The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dropped back towards its oversold region.

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 12680/730 zone which is defined by the exit potential of the impending minor “Double Bottom”, a Fibonacci cluster and the swing high area of 29 June 2017.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 12445 (minor ascending trendline from 06 July 2017 low)

Pivot (key support): 12380

Resistances: 12500 & 12680/730

Next support: 12310

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 12380 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 12500 is likely to open up scope for a potential minor rally to target the next resistance at 12680/730.

However, failure to hold above 12380 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see another round of choppy decline to retest the 12310 support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.