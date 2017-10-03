Chart of the day CADJPY pull backed towards major support

Short-term technical outlook on CAD/JPY









Key technical elements

The recent pull-back seen in the CAD/JPY cross pair from its 91.64 high of 15 September 2017 has reached a major support of 89.70.

The major support of 89.70 is defined by a confluence of elements; the pull-back support of a long term “inverse head & shoulders” chart pattern bullish breakout, the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in place since 07 June 2017 low and a 1.00 time Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 15 September 2017 high to 26 September 2017 minor swing low projected from 27 September 2017 minor swing high (see daily & hourly charts).

The shorter-term (hourly) RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at oversold region. This observation suggests the recent decline from 15 September 2017 high has lost downside momentum where a potential rebound in price action is likely to occur.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 90.13

Pivot (key support): 89.70

Resistances: 90.57 & 91.60

Next support: 88.70

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 89.70 pivotal support holds and break above the 90.57 intermediate resistance (minor swing high area of 29 Sep 2017) is likely to see a potential recovery towards the 91.60 resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 89.70 should invalidate the on-going medium-term uptrend in place since 07 June 2017 low to trigger a corrective down move towards the next support at 88.70 (minor swing low area of 08/09 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 11 Aug 2017 low to 15 Sep 2017 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.











