Chart of the day AUDUSD plunged towards major long term support

AUD/USD may see short-term countertrend rebound at this juncture

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 25, 2017 1:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD



Key technical elements

  • In today (25 Oct) early Asian session, the AUD/USD tumbled by 0.9% reinforced by a weaker than expected Q3 Australian core CPI data as it came in at 1.8% y/y versus a consensus of 1.9% y/y. This set of lacklustre inflation data is likely to dampen future inflationary expectations which can hold back RBA’s interest rate normalisation policy that create a bigger monetary policy divergence between the U.S. Fed and RBA.
  • The drop in AUD/USD has led it to hover just above the lower limit of a major long-term support zone of 0.7730/7700 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The former major range resistance from April 2016 (depicted in dotted green), the former medium-term swing high areas of 23 Feb/ 17 Mar 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the current steep drop may have completed a minor degree bearish impulsive wave iii with potential end target at 0.7717/7714 and thereafter, the AUD/USD may undergo a short-term mean reversion/countertrend rebound minor degree corrective wave iv to retrace the current decline from 19 October 2017high (see hourly chart).
  • In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has declined towards an extreme oversold level which suggests that the downside momentum of the current drop is being “overstretched” where the risk of a countertrend move increases at this juncture.
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.7770/85 which is defined by the former minor swing low areas of 12 Oct/24 Oct 2017, the minor descending trendline from 19 October 2017 high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 19 October 2017 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7714

Pivot (key support):  0.7700

Resistances: 0.7745 & 0.7770/7785

Next supports: 0.7570/7530

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.7700 major long-term support holds, AUD/USD may see a potential short-term countertrend rebound towards the intermediate resistances of 0.7745 and 0.7770/7785.

On the other hand, a break below 0.7700 (daily close) shall invalidate the countertrend rebound scenario to open up scope for an extension of the decline towards the next support at 0.7570/7530 (see daily chart).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.