Chart of the day AUDUSD plunged towards major long term support

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD









Key technical elements

In today (25 Oct) early Asian session, the AUD/USD tumbled by 0.9% reinforced by a weaker than expected Q3 Australian core CPI data as it came in at 1.8% y/y versus a consensus of 1.9% y/y. This set of lacklustre inflation data is likely to dampen future inflationary expectations which can hold back RBA’s interest rate normalisation policy that create a bigger monetary policy divergence between the U.S. Fed and RBA.

The drop in AUD/USD has led it to hover just above the lower limit of a major long-term support zone of 0.7730/7700 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The former major range resistance from April 2016 (depicted in dotted green), the former medium-term swing high areas of 23 Feb/ 17 Mar 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).

Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the current steep drop may have completed a minor degree bearish impulsive wave iii with potential end target at 0.7717/7714 and thereafter, the AUD/USD may undergo a short-term mean reversion/countertrend rebound minor degree corrective wave iv to retrace the current decline from 19 October 2017high (see hourly chart).

In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has declined towards an extreme oversold level which suggests that the downside momentum of the current drop is being “overstretched” where the risk of a countertrend move increases at this juncture.

The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.7770/85 which is defined by the former minor swing low areas of 12 Oct/24 Oct 2017, the minor descending trendline from 19 October 2017 high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 19 October 2017 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7714

Pivot (key support): 0.7700

Resistances: 0.7745 & 0.7770/7785

Next supports: 0.7570/7530

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.7700 major long-term support holds, AUD/USD may see a potential short-term countertrend rebound towards the intermediate resistances of 0.7745 and 0.7770/7785.

On the other hand, a break below 0.7700 (daily close) shall invalidate the countertrend rebound scenario to open up scope for an extension of the decline towards the next support at 0.7570/7530 (see daily chart).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



