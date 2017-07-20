In our previous article on the AUD/USD dated on 17 July 2017, the AUD/USD had pull-backed and rallied towards our resistances/upside targets of 0.7900/0.7960 as expected. Click here for a recap.

Now, let us take a look at the latest technical elements of AUD/USD as it breached slightly above the 0.7960 resistance after the release of the Australian jobs data for June.

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The AUD/USD is now testing a key medium-term resistance zone at 0.7900/0.7960 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of a former broken ascending trendline support from April 2001 low and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 1 hour charts).

After a steep rally seen since 05 July 2017 minor swing low of 0.7568, the pair has started to exhibit bullish exhaustion signals. In today’s earlier Asian session (20 July) pushed up after the release of the AU employment data for June (14K versus consensus of 15K). The AUD/USD printed a high of 0.7989 but it did not an hourly close above the upper limit of the aforementioned significant medium-term resistance of 0.7960. Thereafter, it formed a houlry bearish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen on the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its overbought region (see 1 hour chart).

The intermediate near-term support rests at 0.7910 which I s defined by the minor swing low area 19July 2017 and the minor ascending trendline support from 11 July 2017 low (see 1 hour chart).

The significant short-term support rests at 0.7830 and 0.7785 which are defined by the minor swing high/lows area of 15 July to 18 July 2017 and the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep rally from 05 July 2017 low to today Asian session (20 July) current intraday high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7960/7990

Supports: 0.7910, 0.7830 & 0.7785

Next resistance: 0.8055

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.7960/7990 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/USD now faces the risk of a short-term corrective mean reversion decline and a break below 0.7910 is likely to open up scope for a potential slide to target the next supports at 0.7830 and 0.7785.

However, a clearance above 0.7990 should see the continuation of the impulsive up move towards the next resistance at 0.8055 in the first step (1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 05 July 2017 to 17 July 2017 projected from the recent pulled-back minor swing low of 0.7784 seen on 18 July 2017)

Charts are from eSignal

