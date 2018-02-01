Chart Of The Day AUDUSD at risk of a minor corrective decline

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 1, 2018 2:30 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD



Key technical elements

  • The recent 8 weeks of rally from its 0.7500 low printed on 08 Dec 2017 has started to stall right below a major resistance of 0.8170 which is defined by the former long-term secular ascending trendline from Apr 2001 low now turns pull-back resistance and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has exited from its overbought region after it hit an extreme overbought level of 80%. These observations suggest that the recent medium-term up move from 08 Dec 2017 is overstretched where the risk of a corrective mean reversion decline increases at this juncture.
  • As seen from the shorter-term chart (1 hour), the pair has staged a bearish breakdown from its former minor ascending trendline from 23 Jan 2018 (depicted in dotted pink) post FOMC where its previous rally has been capped by its key short-term resistance at 0.8113 (minor swing high areas of 29/30 Jan 2018 & the descending trendline from 27 Jan 2018).
  • The next significant short-term supports rest at 0.80000/7985 (minor swing low of 26 Jan 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 Dec 2017 low to 27 Jan 2018 high), 0.7940 (minor swing low areas of 16/18 Jan 2018) and 0.7890 (former medium-term swing high of 13 Oct 2017 that has been broken to the upside on 12 Jan 2018 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 Dec 2017 low to 27 Jan 2018 high).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 0.8060

Pivot (key resistance): 0.8113

Supports: 0.8000/7985, 0.7940 & 0.7890

Next resistance: 0.8170 (major)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.8113 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 0.8030 (ascending channel support from 08 Dec 2017) is likely to reinforce the start of a potential minor corrective decline to target the near-term supports of 0.8000/7985 follow by 0.7940 and 0.7890 next in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 0.8113 should invalidate the corrective decline scenario to see a squeeze up to test the 0.8170 major resistance.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


