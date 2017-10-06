Chart of the day AUDUSD at major support ahead of NFP

AUDUSD at inflection zone for a potential bullish reversal

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2017 1:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD



Key technical elements

  • The AUD/USD has tumbled towards its major support zone of 0.7750/30 (the former significant range resistance from Apr 2017 that has been broken out on 14 Jul 2017) in light of the recent weaker than expected Australian retails sales data for September (-0.6% m/m versus consensus of 0.3% m/m) (see daily chart)
  • The major support zone of 0.7750/30 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster zone. Thus from an Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis perspective, the AUD/USD may have reached an inflection zone where it is likely to end its medium-term corrective wave (4) in place since 26 July 2017 high to kick-start a new bullish impulsive wave structure (see 1 hour chart).
  • Momentum studies have also started to flash positive signals. Firstly, the daily RSI oscillator is now at its significant corresponding support at the 30% which is also the oversold region where previous significant bullish reversals occurred since 23 Dec 2016. Secondly, the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal and started to exit from its oversold region. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to ease.
  • The significant short-term resistances stand at 0.7830 (the former swing low area of 15 Aug 2017, the upper boundary of a minor descending channel in place since 22 Sep 2017 & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 21 Sep 2017 to today’s current intraday low) follow by 0.7875 next (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 21 Sep 2017 to today’s current intraday low & former range congestion of 24 Aug/31 Aug & 28 Sep/04 Oct 2017).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7750

Pivot (key support): 0.7730

Resistances: 0.7830 & 0.7875

Next support: 0.7610

Conclusion

Therefore, the AUD/USD may see a potential bullish reversal at this juncture. As long as the key pivotal support at 0.7730 holds and a break above 0.7830, the pair is likely to see a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 0.7875.

However, failure to hold above 0.7750 should indicate that the recent major bullish breakout seen on 17 July 2017 from its range configuration as a failure to see an extension of the current medium-term corrective down move towards the next support at 0.7710 (the ascending trendline from 09 May 2017 low & Fibonacci cluster).

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.