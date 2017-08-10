Chart of the day AUDJPY faces further potential short term downside

Chart of the day AUDJPY faces further potential short term downside

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 10, 2017 1:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In light of rising geopolitical risk caused by the on-going tensions between U.S. and North Korea, higher yielding currencies against the safe have JPY tend to have significant movements. Let’s us take a look at the AUD/JPY cross pair from a technical analysis perspective.

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY



Key technical elements

  • Since its low of 72.53 printed on 24 June 2016, the AUD/JPY cross pair has been trading within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration where it has staged a retreat below the medium-term resistance of 89.45 (upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has exited from its overbought region and broke below a corresponding trendline support. It shows further potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 21%. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of price action remains intact and the AUD/JPY may see a further decline to test the lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned “Ascending Wedge” at 84.40 in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks).
  • In the shorter-term, the AUD/JPY is now evolving within a bearish descending channel in place since 27 July 2017 high. Yesterday’s rebound in price action from the 86.27 minor low has taken the form of a bearish continuation pattern called “bearish flag”. The upper boundary of the “flag” confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the aforementioned descending channel at 87.40 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key short-term support rests at the 85.90/65 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term descending channel, a Fibonacci cluster and the minor swing low areas of 05 July/07 July 2018.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 87.10

Pivot (key resistance): 87.40

Supports: 86.27 & 85.90/65

Next resistance: 88.00

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 87.10 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/JPY is likely to stage another potential bearish impulsive downleg to retest the intermediate support of 86.27 before targeting the next support at 85.90/65.

However, a clearance above 87.10 may invalidate the preferred bearish bias for an extension of the corrective rally towards the next resistance at 88.00 (minor swing high areas of 04 Aug/07 Aug 2017) in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.