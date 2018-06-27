Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Wed, 27 Jun)









Key technical elements

The on-going decline of 4.8% seen in the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) from its current all-time high level 7333 printed on 21 Jun 2018 is now approaching a significant medium-term support level of 6854 (see daily chart).

The 6854 key medium-term support is defined by the former swing high area of 19 Apr 2018 that has been tested and held on 23 May 2018 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 25 Apr 2018 low to 21 Jun 2018 high.

Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing an intermediate degree corrective wave 4/ decline to retrace the prior bullish impulsive intermediate degree wave 3/ structure from 25 Apr 2018 low to 21 Jun 2018 high. Thereafter, a potential final wave 5/ upleg (a rally of hope) is likely to occur to complete the wave (5) of the major degree primary uptrend in place since Jun 2016 low.

The daily RSI oscillator is coming close to a significant corresponding support at the 40 level coupled with an impending bullish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that downside momentum is being “overstretched” where a potential upside reversal in price action may occur.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 6950 (lower boundary of the ascending channel from 04 Apr 2018 low)

Pivot (key support): 6854

Resistances: 7137, 7330 & 7400

Next support: 6600/6530

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 6854 key medium-term pivotal support holds and a break above 7137 is likely to see another round of potential upleg to retest 7330 before targeting the next resistance at 7400 (psychological & the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 04 Apr 2018).

However, failure to hold at 6854 shall see a deeper corrective decline towards the 6600/6530 long-term key support (the lower boundary of the primary ascending channel from Jun 2016 low & medium-term swing low areas of 25 Apr/03 May 2018)

