Chart of the day EURUSD may see further downside after minor rebound

August 16, 2017 1:00 AM
Short-term technical outlook on EUR/USD



Key technical elements

  • In the longer-term (multi-month), the EUR/USD is evolving on a bullish configuration where it has staged a recent bullish breakout from a 2 year plus of sideways range configuration in place since 13 March 2015. The exit potential of the bullish breakout stands at 1.2650 with a key support zone now at the 1.1530/1400 zone which is defined by the pull-back of the aforementioned former range resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the medium-term uptrend from 10 April 2017 low to 02 August 201 high (see daily chart).
  • Recent price action has started to stage a retracement after it reacted off the upper boundary (resistance) of a corresponding medium-term ascending channel from 10 April 2017 low (depicted in orange) (see daily chart).
  • In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has shaped a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the upside momentum of the uptrend from 10 April 2017 low has started to abate. The daily RSI has exited from the overbought region and shows further downside potential before it reaches its support zone at the 49%/39% which corresponds with prior significant bullish reversal seen in the price action of EUR/USD that has occurred in March, April and June 2017 (depicted by the blue boxes). These observations suggest that the EUR/USD faces the risk of a deeper retracement towards the lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned ascending channel at the 1.1630/1580 zone (see daily chart).
  • In the shorter-term, the EUR/USD is now evolving within a minor descending channel in place since the 03 August 2017 high of 1.1910. Yesterday’s price action has reversed down from the upper boundary of the descending after a minor rebound that lasted from Mon to Tue and retested last Fri, 11 August 2017 swing low area of 1.1690 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key short-term resistance now stands at 1.1810 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term descending channel and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s slide from 1.1847 high.  Intermediate/near-term resistance will be at the 1.1765/1790 zone which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former minor ascending trendline from last Fri, 09 August 2017 low and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s slide from 1.1847 high (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has now started to inch downwards and it is now heading back into its oversold region which indicates the possibility of a potential push up to rest the 1.1765/1790 intermediate resistance (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term support rests at 1.1630 which is defined by minor swing low area of 25 July/17 July 2017, the lower boundary of the short-term descending channel and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of recent decline from 03 August 2017 high to last Fri, 11 August 2017 low projected from Tues, 12 August 2017 minor swing high (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1.1765/1790

Pivot (key resistance): 1.1810

Supports: 1.1690 & 1.1630

Next resistance: 1.1890/1910

Conclusion

The on-going short-term downtrend (corrective decline within a medium-term uptrend in place since 10 April 2017 low) remains intact. However, the EUR/USD may see a rebound towards the 1.1765/1790 intermediate resistance zone with a maximum limit set at the 1.1810 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential dowleg materialises to target the 1.1630 support.

However, a clearance above 1.1810 may invalidate the short-term downtrend to see a squeeze up to retest the 03/04 August 2017 swing high area of 1.1890/1.1910 in the first step.  

Charts are from eSignal

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits.


