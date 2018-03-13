Chart Of The Day Corrective rebound in progress for AUDJPY

Since its 81.60/50 swing low printed on 05 Mar 2018, the AUD/JPY has started to evolve within a minor ascending channel.

Financial Analyst
March 13, 2018 5:00 PM
Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY (Tues, 13 Mar)



Key technical elements

  • In past 2 weeks, the AUD/JPY has indeed staged the bearish breakdown below its former minor range support at 83.40/30 and tumbled towards the short-term support/target of 81.60. Please click here for a recap on our previous “Chart Of The Day” published on 28 Feb 2018.
  • Since its 81.60/50 swing low printed on 05 Mar 2018, the cross pair has started to evolve within a minor ascending channel with its lower boundary acting as a support at 83.60 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The aforementioned minor ascending channel support of 83.60 also confluences with the minor swing low areas of 12/13 Mar 2018 and the 23.3% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rebound from 05 Mar 2018 low to today, 13 Mar current intraday high of 84.20.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator remains positive above its corresponding ascending support at the 48% level which indicates that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand at 84.85/95 (minor range resistance of 15/21 Feb 2018 & a Fibonacci projection cluster) follow by 85.50/70 (descending trendline from 23 Jan 2018 high & a Fibonacci projection cluster).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 83.95

Pivot (key support): 83.60

Resistances: 84.85/95 & 85.50/70

Next supports: 83.30 (trigger) & 81.50

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the on-going short-term corrective rebound of AUD/JPY still has room for potential advancement. Therefore as long as the 83.60 key short-term pivotal support holds, the cross pair is likely to shape a further push up to target 84.85/95 and above it opens up scope for a further potential rally towards 85.50/70 next.

On the flipside, a break below 83.30  should invalidate the corrective rebound phase to see another round of bearish impulsive downleg to retest the 81.50 support (05 Mar 2018 swing low) in the first step within a long-term secular “triangle range” configuration in place since Oct 2007.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.