Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD









Key technical elements

The recent 2 weeks of decline from its 0.8135 high printed on 27 Jan 2018 has almost reached a medium-term support of 0.7800 (printed a current intraday low of 0.7808 in today, 08 Feb Asian session).

The 0.7800 medium-term support is defined by a confluence of elements. The former medium-term swing high area of Apr 2016, the minor swing low of 09 Jan 2018 and a Fibonacci cluster (50% Fibonacci retracement of the 3-month up move from 08 Dec 2017 low to 27 Jan 2018 high & the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 27 Jan 2018 high to the 01 Feb 2018 minor low projected from 02 Feb 2018 minor high).

The recent decline seen in the daily RSI oscillator has stalled at a corresponding support at the 37% coupled with the bullish divergence signal seen in shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator. These observations suggest a slow-down in the recent downside momentum of price action where a “snap –back” rally may materialise at this juncture.

The significant near-term resistances stands at 0.7875 (minor descending trendline from 31 Jan 2018 high) follow by 7930/7950 (former minor swing low areas of 16/23 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 27 Jan 2018 to today, 08 Feb 2018 Asian session intraday low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 0.7800

Resistances: 0.7875, 0.7930/50 & 0.8000/8020

Next support: 0.7745/30

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.7800 pivotal support holds and a break above 0.7875, the AUD/USD is likely to shape a potential “snap-back” rally to target the 0.7930/50 resistance. A break above 0.7930/50 opens up an extension towards 0.8000/8020 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 0.7800 should invalidate the short-term “snap-back” rally scenario for an extension of the decline to test the next support at 0.7745/30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 Dec 2017 low to 27 Jan 2018 high & the former swing high areas of 22 Feb/17 Mar 2017).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



