carneys arrival ftse 100 technicals 17772013

If the new Bank of England governor Mark Carney is to make any operational changes in the way the 319-year old central bank runs monetary […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2013 9:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If the new Bank of England governor Mark Carney is to make any operational changes in the way the 319-year old central bank runs monetary policy, he will first have to introduce an additional policy objective to the 2.0% inflation target. UK annual inflation has been above 2.0% for nearly 4 years. Despite halving inflation to 2.2% last autumn, the BoE has yet to meet its mandated target.

Forward Guidance

In comes Carney’s “forward guidance”, a set of macro economic conditions/targets used by a central bank to help it steer monetary policy. Thus, Carney may introduce growth-oriented targets, such as GDP growth, loans to the private sector, or money supply, enabling the Monetary Policy Committee to stimulate hesitant growth without focusing attention on a single price target at the expense of sacrificing vital growth.

Adding Growth

In the US, Fed Chairman Bernanke introduced the 6.5% unemployment rate as the level deemed most suitable for considering withdrawal of policy accommodation as long as inflation remains largely within he preferred 2.0% level. The Fed’s policy objectives were always known to be “maximum employment and stable prices”, with inflation preferred at around 2.0%. Bernanke’s Fed opted to quantify a preferred target for jobs as 6.5% unemployment.  In the Bank of England, its objectives make no mention to growth or jobs. The BoE’s main purposes clearly stated to be “monetary stability” and “financial stability”. Nothing about economic growth, employment or jobs is mentioned in the BoE’s strategy/objectives.

The reason markets are confident Mr. Carney will widen the policy goals is his insistence that monetary policy is far from “maxed out”. His reference to “escape velocity” for economic growth implies a higher level of growth momentum than the current ranges of -0.2% to +0.3%. UK fiscal tightening has been tempered (with the blessing of the IMF), while quantitative easing has not been increased in 13 months. Inevitably, currency traders will conclude that PM Cameron, Chancellor Osborne and governor Carney will oversee policies in support of a lower and not a higher GBP. This is more commonly known as a policy of “benign neglect”.

Carney’s big day is August 7, 2013, when the BoE releases its quarterly inflation report. We should not only anticipate the latest set of economic forecasts and sensitivity analyses with respect to price stability, but also whether a growth-oriented set of forward guidance will be introduced. Perhaps, the quarterly inflation report will become known as the “economic stability” or “inflation and growth” report. Carney will face the Treasury Parliamentary Committee that day to elucidate the contents of what promises to be a comprehensive report.

FTSE-100 appears to have stabilized at its 55-WMA following a 12% decline off its May highs. But longer-term momentum indicators suggest renewed downside is in store. We anticipate continued run-up towards the 6400-6450 resistance before summer doldrums weigh on the index for a fresh retest of the 6,000 level. A break of 6,000 level, would risk recalling the 100-DMA near 5,850, until the next wave of buying emerges in late Q4.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.