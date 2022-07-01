Canva IPO: Everything you need to know about Canva

Canva’s IPO has been expected for a while, although no plans are set in stone. Discover everything you need to know about one of Australia’s largest start ups before its IPO.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
July 1, 2022 11:15 PM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

What do we know about the Canva IPO?

As yet, there are no official plans for the Canva IPO. But that hasn’t stopped investors from getting excited for its eventual listing. With ongoing market volatility, it’s unlikely that the floatation will happen any time soon.

Canva is already one of the most successful start ups at the moment, reaching over $1 billion in revenue and a valuation of $40 billion. So why list? It’s speculated that any IPO plans would be to fuel headcount growth and potentially make an acquisition.

Explore other upcoming IPOs to watch in 2022.

 

How to trade the Canva IPO

Once Canva has been listed, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way as any other stock on the market.

In the meantime, you can trade thousands of other shares with City Index in these easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a client
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading shares in a risk-free demo account.

What does Canva do?

Canva is an online platform that provides graphic design services to large enterprises and individuals alike. The platform helps users who have little knowledge of design to make suitable materials for a wide range of purposes – such as social media, blogs and video.

Canva was started in 2012 in Sydney, Australia by Melanie Perkins.

Canva’s software allows users to modify more than 800,000 templates to create images without hiring a graphic designer.

During the pandemic, Canva’s user base skyrocketed as working from home increased the need for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. More than 7 billion designs have been created in Canva to date, the company says, with 120 new designs each second.

Canva now has over 60 million monthly active users, with more than 500,000 paying teams, including teams from American Airlines, Zoom, SkyScanner, Intel, Salesforce and PayPal. In fact, it’s estimated that 85% of Fortune 500 companies use the platform.

 

How much is Canva worth?

Canva was valued at $40 billion in its latest funding round in September 2021. Although some estimates see this value rising to $55 billion post-IPO. This would make it one of the most valuable start ups in the world.

The company’s valuation is up by nearly 7x from its June 2020 post-funding valuation of $6 billion.

Learn more about a company's market capitalisation. 

 

How does Canva make money?

Canva software is free to use, but upgrades are available for a fee. This allows users to get a taste of what they can create for free before being asked to pay.

Their Pro membership starts at £99.99 per year, and their Enterprise (business) membership is £24 per month.

 

Is Canva profitable?

Canva has been profitable since 2017, according to its website. The company stated that it was on track to exceed $1.4 billion in annualised revenue by the end of 2021. As a private company, Canva has yet to release an earnings report. 

 

Who are Canva’s competitors?

Canva’s competitors are other graphic design software firms, including Adobe Spark, Design Wizard, Snappa, and Visme.

 

Who owns Canva?

Co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht each own about 18% of Canva, and Cameron Adams 9%. Perkins and Obrecht have pledged to give away 30% of Canva — which makes up a majority of their stakes — to the Canva Foundation to be used for charitable causes.

Canva has raised over $300 million in Venture Capital funding from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Bond Capital, General Catalyst, Greenspring Associates, Global Founders Capital, AirTree Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Felicis Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

 

Canva’s management team

Canva’s management currently consists of:

  • Cliff Obrecht - CoFounder & COO
  • Damien Singh - Chief Financial Officer
  • Guy Kawasaki - Chief Evangelist, Executive
  • Jennie Rogerson - Leadership Operations, CEO & COO
  • Joslyn Ma - Chief of Staff Strategic Initiatives Lead
  • Larry Couvillon – Chief Operating Officer
  • Melanie Perkins – CEO & Co-Founder
  • Zach Kitschke - CMO
  • John Eitel - Global Vice President of Sales & Success /GM Austin Office
  • Sekou Cusaac - Vice President

 

Related tags: IPO Stocks Equities Insights

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

stocks_02
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 21, 2024 08:45 AM
    Stock exchange building fascia
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 24, 2024 03:29 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.