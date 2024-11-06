Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Trump Rally Faces Fed

USD/CAD erased the early-week sell-off with the Trump rally now poised for a test of technical resistance. Battle lines drawn on the short-term charts into the Fed.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 6, 2024 8:19 PM
canada_04
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Short-term Trade Levels

  • USD/CAD election rally erases weekly losses- risk for exhaustion/price inflection into technical resistance just higher
  • USD/CAD weekly opening-range break imminent- FOMC rate decision, Canada Employment report on tap
  • Resistance 1.3977/90 (key), 1.4085, 1.42- Support 1.3881/99, 1.3825/32 (key), 1.3792

The US Dollar is virtually unchanged this week with the Trump election-rally erasing an early-week loss of nearly 1%. The rebound puts a weekly opening-range breakout in focus with major technical resistance seen just higher. Battle lines drawn on the USD/CAD short-term technical charts ahead of the Fed.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price ChartUSD CAD DailyUSDCAD Shortterm Trade OutlookTechnical Forecast1162024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was trading just below resistance and that, “losses should be limited to the median-line IF price is going for a breakout here with a close above 1.3835 needed to fuel the next leg in price.” Price straddled resistance for days before breaking higher with USD/CAD exhausting into uptrend resistance into November open.

The pullback rebounded off technical support yesterday with the post-election rally now testing the weekly-open at 1.3954. Key resistance remains unchanged at 1.3978/90- a region defined by 2022 high and the 2020 March weekly-reversal close. Note that the 75% parallel converges on this threshold over the next few days and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this hurdle.  

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min   

Canadian Dollar Price ChartUSD CAD 240minUSDCAD Shortterm Trade OutlookTechnical Forecast1162024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Canadian Dollar price action shows USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of the ascending pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the September/October lows with the upper parallel further highlighting the 1.3978/90 resistance barrier.

Initial support rests with the 2023 high-close / 2023 high at 1.3881/99 and is backed by the August high-day close (HDC) / 23.6% retracement at 1.3825/32. Note that the weekly opening-range is preserved heading into Thursday, and we’ll be looking for a breakout to offer further guidance on our near-term directional bias.

A break lower exposes the June high at 1.3792 and 38.2% retracement of the September rally at 1.3753- We’ll reserve this threshold as our bullish invalidation level and a break / close below the lower parallel would be needed to suggest a more significant high was registered last week / a larger trend reversal is underway.

A topside breach / close above the upper parallel / 1.3990 is needed to mark uptrend resumption with such a scenario likely to fuel another accelerated breakout towards subsequent resistance objectives at 1.4085 and the 1.42-handle.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: USD/CAD has erased the weekly losses with the post-election rally once again threatening a test of technical resistance just higher. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below 1.40. From a trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a breakout of the weekly opening-range- losses should be limited to the median-line IF USD/CAD is heading higher on this stretch with a close above the upper parallel needed to fuel the next major leg in price.

Keep in mind the Federal Reserve interest rate decision is on tap tomorrow with Canada jobs data slated Friday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD trade levels.

Key USD/CAD Economic Data Releases

 US Canada Economic Calendar- USD CAD Data Releases- Fed Rate Decision- Cad Employment-11-6-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros Canadian Dollar USD CAD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.