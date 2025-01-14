Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Imminent

Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Short-term Trade Levels

USD/CAD rally stalls into uptrend resistance- January range taking shape just below

Threat for larger correction remains – key U.S. / Canada inflation data on tap

Resistance 1.4422, 1.4448 (key), 1.4513- Support 1.4332, 1.4260, 1.4189-1.42

The US Dollar may be poised to snap a four-month winning streak against the Canadian Dollar with USD/CAD holding a well-defined range just below uptrend resistance. We are on breakout watch with key U.S. / Canadian inflation data on tap. Battle lines drawn on the USD/CAD short-term technical charts.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was testing technical resistance and that, “losses would need to be limited to the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.42 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.” USD/CAD broke through the 1.42-handle two-days later with the subsequent rally extending 3.4% off the December low.

The rally exhausted into confluent resistance at the upper parallels last month with the January opening-range taking shape just below. Looking for the breakout in the days ahead with a breach / close above this slope needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Notes: A closer look at Canadian Dollar price action shows USD/CAD trading within a proposed descending pitchfork formation extending off the highs. While it is too early to rely on this slope, it does highlight initial resistance at the objective weekly open at 1.4422 and support at the January low-day close (LDC) at 1.4332. The immediate focus is on a breakout of this range for guidance.

A break below the September channel (red) exposes subsequent support objectives at the 100% extension of the December decline at 1.4260 and the 100% extension of the 2023 advance a 1.4189 / 1.42 – look for larger reaction there IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation for the broader now raised to medina-line near the 1.41-handle.

A topside breach / close above the 2024 high-close at 1.4447 is needed to fuel a rally towards the 2020 high-day close (HDC)- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. A rally surpassing this level would threaten another accelerated advance toward the 1.46-handle and the 1.618% extension at 1.4664.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD rally remains vulnerable while below the 2024 high-close with the January opening-range taking shape just below- the immediate focus is on a breakout of the 1.4332-1.4422 range. Ultimately, losses would need to be limited to 1.4260 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.4448 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.

Keep in mind we get the release of key inflation data (CPI) from the U.S. tomorrow and Canada early next week. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD trade levels.

Key USD/CAD Economic Data Releases

