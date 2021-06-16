Canadian CPI still high but does it matter today ahead of FOMC

Watch for volatility after the FOMC statement and press conference, particularly in USD/CAD!

June 16, 2021 11:31 AM

Canadian CPI still high, but does it matter today ahead of FOMC?

Inflation is at the forefront of everyone’s minds these days.  Canada released their CPI data for May earlier. The headline print came out as expected at 3.6% YoY vs 3.4% for April.  However, the Core CPI was stronger than expectations, at 2.8% vs 2.5% expected and 2.3% for April.  Recall that at the Bank of Canada left their bond purchasing program unchanged last week at C$3 billion per week.  Today’s report confirms what we already knew:  inflation is high while employment is low. The last 2 Employment Change releases for Canada were both worse than expected.  However, with June’s payroll data to be released before the next BOC meeting, central bank members are hoping for a stronger print.  Expectations are for more bond purchase tapering at the next BOC meeting on July 14th.

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

Today’s data from Canada coincides with the same picture we see in the US:  high inflation, worse than expected employment data.  But the US Fed is much further behind the BOC in terms of tapering its bonds purchases.  Currently, the Fed buys $120 billion worth of Treasuries and MBS per month.  Of course, the FOMC’s big decision today won’t be whether they should taper or not, but rather whether they should even talk about tapering!  The Fed has repeatedly said that current inflation is transitory, and that they will let inflation “run hot” while they focus on maximizing employment.  After 2 months of Non-Farm Payroll misses since the last FOMC meeting, will the Fed have enough positive data to allow them to signal that they will talk about tapering?  In addition, FOMC members will release growth and inflation forecasts.  If members expect inflation to be higher than they previously forecast, will that give them enough information to talk about taperingSee our complete Fed preview from Matt Weller here.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

USD/CAD has been the tale of two completely different monetary policies since April 21st.  With the BOC tapering and the US on hold, the Canadian Dollar had been on a one-way train higher.  But is that about to change?  USD/CAD has been moving lower since the pandemic highs in March 2020 in a wedge formation.   When the BOC tapered on April 21st, USD/CAD was at the top trendline on the wedge near 1.2654. Since then, the pair moved aggressively lower as Canadian and US monetary policies diverged.  USD/CAD had a false breakdown below the bottom trendline of the wedge, putting in a low of 1.2007 on June 1st.   Price then traded sideways, biding its time as traders waited for more information.  On Friday, traders began taking profits and covering shorts ahead of today’s FOMC meeting.  Yesterday, price traded to its highest level since May 6th near 1.2204. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD has been moving higher in an AB=CD formation since June 9th, mainly on position squaring ahead of today’s meeting.  USD/CAD ran into resistance yesterday near 1.2200.  The target for the formation is point D, which confluences with horizontal resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the April 21st highs to the June 1st lows.  Resistance above there is at the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe at 1.2334 and then horizontal resistance near 1.2366.  First horizontal support is at yesterday’s lows near 1.2132, then the June 1st lows near 1.2006.  Below there, USD/CAD can fall to 1.1917, which is the lows from April 2015!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With today’s CPI data from Canada confirming what many already knew (high inflation, lower employment), the BOC will need to decide at their next meeting whether they will taper again or kick the can down the road.  However, today the FOMC will get its chance to decide whether they want to signal to the markets that they will begin tapering soon by “talking about it”.  Watch for volatility after the FOMC statement and press conference, particularly in USD/CAD!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex FOMC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Today 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.