Can Tesla Keep Driving Higher

Tesla’s share price jumped 5.6% on Friday and is set t open an additional 4.5% higher on the open today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 6, 2020 9:17 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Tesla’s share price jumped 5.6% on Friday and is set to open an additional 4.5% higher on the open today.


What’s lifting Tesla?

1. Strong deliveries
Tesla reported that it delivered more vehicles in Q1 than expected, despite the coronavirus setbacks. Tesla delivered 88,400 cars in Q1 2020, beating Wall Street’s expectations of 79,908 units. Whilst Q1 saw a jump from Q1 2019 when jut 63,000 cars were delivered, the number was short of Q4 2019 when 112,00 when cars were delivered.

Investors have good reason to cheer these numbers given the upheaval that the firm has faced during the first three months on the year. Factories in China closed down for several weeks in January and February and its California plant and New York plants shut last week. Despite that disruption Tesla produced 102,672 cars in Q1, just 200 fewer that Q4 2019.

2. Coronavirus optimism
Today the mood music in the market is more upbeat after some signs over the weekend that the spread of coronavirus could be slowing, and containment measures might be working. Italy and Spain have both seen covid-19 cases fatalities fall. Germany and France are also seeing a flattening of the curve and the US has seen rates slow over the weekend, although its unclear how sustained that trend will be.

Tesla has in no way been immune to the current coronavirus market rout. The car industry as a whole has been hit hard by the lock downs across the globe and the tough economic conditions which are set to follow are likely to put consumers off high-value purchases. However, Tesla has proven to be more resilient than other car makers. that said we will most likely need to see coronavirus numbers persistently easing in US before any sustained move higher comes into play.

3. More EV's?
After the extended period in lock down owing to a natural disaster, there is a good chance that consumers will come out the other side with changed habits and visions. A more environmentally friendly approach could be one such adjustment. This would be favourable for Electric Vehicles such as Tesla.

Levels to watch
Tesla traded 5.6% higher on Friday and is set to extend gains by 4.6% on the open today, attempting to recoup 6.6% losses from across the previous week. The stock trades above its 200 sma on the daily chart. It looks set to test its 100sma, a move above here could see more bulls jump in.
Immediate resistance can be seen at 515.50 (yesterday’s high) prior to 528.50 (100 sma) and 560 (high 26th March)
On the flipside, support can be seen at 446 (low 2nd April) prior to 387 (200 sma) and 350.50 (low 17th March).


Related tags: Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.