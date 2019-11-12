﻿

Can Tencent bulls survive the fourth time as earnings looms

Watch the 312.20 downside trigger level for Tencent.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2019 11:16 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tencent Holdings, a Chinese technology giant will report its Q3 earnings later today, 13 Nov after the close of the Hong Kong trading session at 2000 HKT.

Based on data from Thomson Reuters Refinitiv, analysts’ consensus mean estimate for Q3 revenue stands at CNY98.17 billion with EPS (earnings per share) at 2.56. These expectations translate to an increase in revenue growth (21% y/y) and EPS growth (4.9% y/y) from the same quarter a year ago.

Let’s us now take a look at the share price of Tencent Holdings from a technical analysis perspective. Tencent is also a key component stock (the 2nd largest in terms of market capitalisation) in the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong stock market benchmark. (Click here to recap our previous update on Tencent).

Medium-term technical outlook on Tencent Holdings (0700 HKG)




click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 334.20

Pivot (key resistance): 351.00

Supports: 312.20 (trigger), 292.70 & 251.40

Next resistance: 396.00

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 351.00 key medium-term pivotal resistance and adjusted the downside trigger level to 312.20 (the “Hammer” candlestick low of 29 Aug 2019). A break below 312.20 is likely to open up scope for a potential multi-week corrective decline to target the next support at 292.70 with a maximum limit set at 251.40 (30 Oct 2018 swing low & the lower boundary of a long-term secular ascending channel from Oct 2008 low).

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 351.00 negates the bearish pressure for a push up towards the major range resistance at 396.00.

Key elements

  • Since its low of 316.80 printed on 27 May 2019, the share price of Tencent has been evolving within a “Descending Triangle” range configuration where it has traced out a series of “higher lows” which indicates the lack of bullish conviction.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has remained below a corresponding descending resistance at the 60 level which indicates medium-term upside momentum has not resurfaced.
  • The 292.70 support is defined by the lower boundary of a medium-term descending channel from 11 Apr 2019 high and the 1.382 Fibonacci expansion of the slide from 11 Apr high to 27 May 2019 low projected from 30 Jul 2019 high.
  • Relative strength analysis as indicated by the ratio chart of Tencent against KWEB, an ETF listed in NYSE that comprises a basket of publicly traded China-based firms whose primary businesses are in the internet and e-commerce related sectors is showing underperformance of Tencent. This observation increases the odds of further downside pressure in the share price of Tencent.

Charts are from eSignal 

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.