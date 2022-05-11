Can Silver hang on?

Silver (XAG/USD) has tumbled over 19% since April 18th.

May 11, 2022 7:30 PM
downtrend chart

As the coronavirus hit China in February 2020, Silver (XAG/USD) sold off and reached a low of 11.64.  However, by the week of August 3rd of that same year, as gold was making all-time highs, silver bounced to its highest level since February 2013, near 29.85.  Since then, Silver has been moving lower in a descending triangle, with the exception of the week of February 1st, 2021 when the folks from Wall Street bets got a hold of the metal and drove the price briefly above the top trendline to a new local high of 30.08.  With interest rates and the US Dollar rising over the past 3 weeks though, Silver has taken a turn to the downside.  This week, price has traded through the bottom trendline of the descending triangle, reaching its lowest level since July 2020 and just above horizontal support dating to the week of July 1st, 2016, near 21.14.

20220511 xagusd weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

How to start silver trading

On a daily timeframe, one can get a clearer picture of just how much Silver has fallen since April 18th, when price was trading at high as 26.22.  Since then, the precious metal has lost over 19%!  If price can break through the horizontal support level of 21.14, it can fall to the 261.8% Fibonacci extension from the low of April 6th to the highs on April 18th near 20.74.  Below there, price can fall to the 200 week Moving Average at 20.22 (see weekly chart).  However, notice that the RSI is in oversold territory, an indication that price may be ready for a bounce. Horizontal resistance from the May 2nd low sits just above at 22.12.  If price breaks above, additional horizontal resistance is at 23.28 and then the 200 Day Moving Average at 23.69.

20220511 xagusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Silver now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Silver (XAG/USD) has tumbled over 19% since April 18th.  Will the fall continue, or the yesterday’s move prove to be a false breakdown below the long-term horizontal support from the descending triangle?  If price can hold yesterday’s low of 21.18 and the long-term support, there may be some hope for the precious metal!

Learn more about metals trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Silver XAG USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.