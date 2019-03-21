Can gold push higher as Fed fever fades

Gold bounded higher in early trade on Thursday striking a 3-week high of $1320.05, as US treasury yields fell to a 14 month low following another dovish surprise from the Fed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 21, 2019 12:27 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
• Gold bounded higher in early trade on Thursday striking a 3-week high of $1320.05, as US treasury yields fell to a 14 month low following another dovish surprise from the Fed.

• The Fed kept rates unchanged on Wednesday but adopted a significantly more cautious outlook. With Fed policy makers now signaling 0 rate rises across 2019, downgrading growth forecasts and the markets pricing in an almost 40% probability of a rate cut by the end of the year, according to the CME Fed Fund Watch, the future for gold looks bright.

• Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates. Gold often rallies when the prospect of further interest rate hikes decreases or when the market expects a rate cut. This is because the opportunity costs of holding a non-yielding asset such as gold declines with lower rates. The prospect of a rate cut should support gold longer term.


• US treasury yields remain depressed at 2.52, however the dollar is clawing back losses from the previous session as Fed fever cools. 

• As a result, gold has eased back off its 3-week high and is testing resistance at $1310. Should gold manage to hold this level into the close, we could see the precious metal extend gains towards its 10-month highs at $1325. 


• Should Fed fever continue to cool and the dollar extend gains, gold could lose its shine for now and look to test $1300. A meaningful break through this level opening the doors to resistance at $1285.

Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.