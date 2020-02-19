Can Employment Data Save the Aussie

The Australian Employment Change headline number is made up of full-time and part-time employment change.

February 19, 2020 4:22 PM

Can Employment Data Save the Aussie?

In a few hours, Australia will release the Employment Change for the month of January.  The estimate is +10,000 vs +28,900 in December.  Last month, AUD/USD was at an important inflection point in the market when the employment change was released for December.  You may recall that we discussed how it is important to look at the makeup of the headline number to get a better gauge of the data.  Australia releases a headline number, then breaks it up between full-time employment change and part-time employment change.  Last month the headline number was +28,900, however the full-time component was -300 jobs, while part-time employment was +29,200!  AUD/USD initially went bid on the headline number, only to roll over a few days later and break the neckline of the Head and Shoulders formation (and eventually reach the target). 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Today, AUD/USD sits at the bottom on a triangle.  Just a simple measurement of the triangle puts the target near .6580, which is also the 127.2 Fibonacci extension from the October 1st lows to the December 31st highs.  Price is currently trading near .6675.  A move below .6662 would be the lowest level AUD/USD has traded since January 2009!  If the employment change is worse than expected later, price would be at .6580 in a hurry!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On the other hand, AUD/JPY has been holding up well, despite the China slowdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak.  The reason is because USD/JPY has been held up by the strength of the equity markets.  USD/JPY is currently up 1.50%, or 165 pips.  This has pulled AUD/JPY higher with it, currently up 1.32%, or 97 pips!  It has closed above the 200 Day Moving Average and even filled the late January gap by 4 pips.  A stronger employment change number can have this pair moving toward horizontal resistance at .7550 and a confluence of resistance near .7600.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The one thing to remember regarding the Australian Employment Change is that the headline number is made up of full-time employment change and part-time employment change.  Although the headline number may “beat” estimates, the breakdown may be worse. As we saw last month, the “strong beat” only lasted a few days, as the breakdown between full time and part time was bad and price eventually rolled over!


Related tags: Dollar Australia USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.