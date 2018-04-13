Can Bitcoin sustain rally

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 13, 2018 9:05 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

All of sudden on Thursday at around 11:00 BST digital currencies came back to life after spending several days in tight consolidative ranges. Among others, Bitcoin and Ethereum in particular looked strong and both cryptos have now extended their gains. Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple and Neo have all gained ground, too. There was no obvious trigger behind the rally, but the selling did look overdone and a bounce back was long overdue. There was definitely a case of pent up demand: as prices corrected after their upsurge in 2017, undoubtedly a lot of people who had missed out on that rally probably saw the pullback as an opportunity to buy at relatively cheaper price levels. Eventually the net buying volume exceeded that of selling and prices had to go up in search of liquidity.

The increased level of investor anxiety about the rising war of words between the US and Russia as a result of the situation in Syria may have also supported the digital currencies. Indeed, some investors view cryptos as the ultimate alternative to fiat currencies. Some would even go as far as to say digital currencies are better than gold and silver. After all, the metals can be manipulated easily by central banks. Cryptos on the other hand are independent of any central bank or government intervention – at least for now anyway.

However, all that being said, Thursday’s sharp gains does not necessarily mean prices will continue pushing higher now, even if that’s what we and others might think. Indeed, it is not uncommon in bear trends to see sharp short-term counter-trend moves every now and again. Typically, these types of moves in bear trends last several days before the downtrend resumes. It is definitely worth bearing in mind that not everyone believes in the crypto hype and some have even seen Bitcoin’s past astronomical rise as an opportunity to take the opposite view and short it. Still, given the extent of the recent declines, we may see at least a sizeable bounce before the selling probably resumes.

In fact, Bitcoin’s technical outlook has improved a little for the bulls. The long-term bullish trend line at around $7000 has been reclaimed after a brief breakdown and now the medium-term bearish trend line has been taken out. The signs were there for cryptos to make a comeback after we highlighted the possibility for Ethereum to rebound earlier in the week. As far as BTC/USD is concerned, it still needs to break the structure of lower lows and lower highs before we can become confident that the rally will be sustained. The most recent swing high is at around $9200. A clean break above this level would thus be a bullish development. For now, therefore, bullish market participants need to remain very open minded and treat this bounce with a degree or two of caution i.e. ‘guilty until proven innocent’ rather than ‘innocent until proven guilty’.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Yesterday 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 01:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The history of money
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
      Research
      Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 19, 2023 03:30 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks, USD rise after the US labour market tightens
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 1, 2022 12:49 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.