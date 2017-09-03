Can Aussie bulls resurface as RBA looms

On Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 430GMT, the Australian central bank (RBA) will announce its latest monetary policy decision where the median consensus for the policy cash rate is expected to remain unchanged at 1.5% in place since August 2016. As at 31 August 2017, data from the interest rate futures market (ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures Sep 2017 contract) had also indicated a 0% chance that RBA will hike its policy cash rate on Tuesday.

In late July 2017, the AUD/USD had rallied and breached slightly above its key psychological level of 0.8000 (printed a high of 0.8065 on 27 July 2017) in line with general USD weakness, a feat not seen since April 2015. In the previous meeting held on 01 August 2017, RBA had kept is policy cash rate unchanged at 1.5% (within expectation) but delivered a more “forceful tone” on the surging AUD/USD as it attempted to “talk down” its appreciation. RBA stated that a rising AUD/USD is expected to contribute to subdued price pressures in the economy and weight down economic growth and employment. The AUD/USD had managed to reverse down by around 2.4% from the 0.8000 level to print a low of 0.7808 on 15 August 2017 before it recouped almost all its losses “post Jackson Hole”. Thus, it seems that the recent “verbal intervention “by RBA has appeared to be futile to tame the Aussie bulls.

In the upcoming monetary policy meeting, we expect RBA to maintain status quo on its policy cash policy rate at 1.5% due to the following reasons;

Medium-term economic growth forecast for Australia was downgraded recently by RBA to an annualised rate of 2.5% for 2017 from an earlier expectation of 3%.

Wage growth has remained subdued as the latest data for quarter ended in June 2017 showed an annualised increase of 1.9% which is the lowest level of wage growth since 2014. The lack of wage growth has created a negative feedback loop into consumer sentiment. The recent Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey results for August came in at 95.5 which indicated a drop of 1.2% m/m. In addition, it had been in a downtrend since February 2017.

Subdued wage growth and consumers that have become increasingly pessimistic are likely to have a negative impact on retail spending which is one of the main drivers of economic growth.

Despite the above mentioned negative factors on growth prospects, we reckon that financial stability concerns will prevent RBA from cutting its policy cash rate at this juncture as property prices in prime cities such as Sydney and Melbourne are still at frothy levels.

Now, let us take a look at the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.

Medium-term technical outlook on AUD/USD









Key technical elements

Since its medium-term swing high of 0.8065 printed on 27 July 2017, the AUD/USD has started to consolidate within a short-term downward corrective descending channel (depicted in pink in the 4 hour chart) within a longer-term uptrend in place since 23 December 2016 low of 0.7160.

The intermediate resistance stands at 0.8000 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned descending channel and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 27 July 2017 high to 15 August 2017 minor swing low of 0.7805 (see 4 hour chart).

The AUD/USD had tested the 0.8000 intermediate resistance and formed a daily “Spinning Top” candlestick pattern on last Friday, 01 September 2017 (post NFP) despite a weaker than expected U.S. non form payrolls data for August that came in at an increase of 156,000 versus an expectation of 180,000. This observation suggests that the recent push up from its intermediate support of 0.7870 (minor swing lows area of 18 Aug/24 Aug/31 Aug) has started to lose momentum which indicates the risk of a bearish reversal.

The key medium-term support rests at the 0.7750/35 zone which is defined by the pull-back support of the former major resistance that capped previous up moves since April 2016, the lower boundary of the short-term descending channel and a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 0.8000

Pivot (key resistance): 0.8065

Supports: 0.7870 (trigger), 0.7805 & 0.7750/30

Next resistance: 0.8170

Conclusion

AUD/USD still faces the risk of another round of corrective down leg. As long as the 0.8065 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 0.7870, the AUD/USD may see a down move to target the next supports at 0.7805 and the key zone of 0.7750/35 before a potential recovery materialises.

On the other hand, a clearance above 0.8065 is likely to open up scope for a continuation of the bullish impulsive up move towards 0.8170 (former major swing low area of May 2010) in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal

