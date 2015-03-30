calm before the storm 399752015

The FX markets are trading within recent ranges following comments late on Friday from Fed Chair Janet Yellen. The speech failed to reveal anything fresh […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 30, 2015 6:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets are trading within recent ranges following comments late on Friday from Fed Chair Janet Yellen. The speech failed to reveal anything fresh as the tone stuck to the FOMC statement suggesting that rates are likely to rise in 2015, but the pace of the increase will be gradual. The market will now be turning its focus to the US jobs report that is released on Friday. Only one thing can be guaranteed in a holiday market; and that is volatility.

The People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou gave a boost to the risk sentiment as he suggested the Chinese Central bank is well equipped to deal with the threat of deflation and a declining growth rate, with tools available being interest rates and the risk positive ‘quantitative measures’.

The AUD and NZD led the stronger dollar move in the Asian session as the weaker commodity markets have led to media speculation that monetary policy will need to loosened as capex data underwhelms. The disappointing non-mining component in Australia has led for fresh calls for the RBA to ease policy further when they meet next week.

The latest CFTC data reveals yet another increase in dollar long positioning as Euro shorts increased by $4.5 billion to $30.2 billion, which is the highest level since June 2006.

US PCE data which is the FOMC preferred gauge for inflation will be released at 1.30pm today.

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0780-1.0615-1.0580 | Resistance 1.1050-1.1110-1.1250

USD/JPY
Supports 118.30-117.80-116.70 | Resistance 120.00-121.55-122.45

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4810-1.4635-1.4550 | Resistance 1.4990-1.5030-1.5170

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.