USD continues to be weak from yesterday and overnight and heading into Thanksgiving this afternoon for the US. With the US markets shut we will see some thin trading in FX with little data to be released today.

With BoE Governor Mark Carney speaking today there could be a few jumps in relation to GBP/USD. We are currently near the 2013 highs for cable so a big level to look out for is 1.6380. If we hear bullish remarks from Carney later and thin markets, we could be seeing this hit new highs.

In Asia the Australian Capex rose 3.6% in September, giving AUD a boost. Japan’s Aso has mentioned that FX intervention is an option if the moves are excessive.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3550 1.3490 1.3450 | Resistance 1.3630 1.3680 1.3700





USD/JPY

Supports 101.60 101.40 101.15 | Resistance 102.30 102.50 103.00





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6260 1.6220 1.6140 | Resistance 1.6380 1.6400 1.6420