cable nears 2013 high ahead of mark carney speech will it breach 1 6380 34092013

USD continues to be weak from yesterday and overnight and heading into Thanksgiving this afternoon for the US. With the US markets shut we will […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 28, 2013 5:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD continues to be weak from yesterday and overnight and heading into Thanksgiving this afternoon for the US. With the US markets shut we will see some thin trading in FX with little data to be released today.

With BoE Governor Mark Carney speaking today there could be a few jumps in relation to GBP/USD. We are currently near the 2013 highs for cable so a big level to look out for is 1.6380. If we hear bullish remarks from Carney later and thin markets, we could be seeing this hit new highs.

In Asia the Australian Capex rose 3.6% in September, giving AUD a boost. Japan’s Aso has mentioned that FX intervention is an option if the moves are excessive.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3550 1.3490 1.3450 | Resistance 1.3630 1.3680 1.3700

 



USD/JPY

Supports 101.60 101.40 101.15 | Resistance 102.30 102.50 103.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6260 1.6220 1.6140 | Resistance 1.6380 1.6400 1.6420

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.