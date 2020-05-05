Bundesverfassungsgericht Questions ECB

The ECB has been given 3 months to prove to the Bundesverfassungsgericht that QE was necessary.

May 5, 2020 12:11 PM

Bundesverfassungsgericht Questions ECB

Germany’s Constitutional Court, Bundesverfassungsgericht, officially questioned whether the ECB legally purchased 2 trillion Euros worth of government debt during its Quantitative Easing (QE) Program.  The Constitutional Court also questioned whether or not it was done proportionally.   The 7-1 ruling gives the ECB 3 months to prove the purchases were necessary and proportional.   If the ECB cannot prove its actions were justified, the Bundesbank will bail on the QE program.   Its important to note that this vote was NOT about the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) which was set up recently to provide economic stimulus to European nations, but rather the years of QE that preceded it!

Although it was known that the vote was going to take place today, the 7-1 ruling took the markets by surprise as EUR/USD traded from near 1.0920 down to near 1.0825, roughly a 95-pip selloff.  EUR/USD had already been under pressure after it failed to breakout above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of March 30th to the lows of April 24th,  near 1.0983. Horizontal resistance and the psychological 1.1000 sits at the failed breakout level as well. On Thursday EUR/USD had broken out of a symmetrical triangle the pair has been in since March 23rd.  During today’s selloff, the pair held the retest of the downward sloping upper trendline of the triangle.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD came within 30 pips of reaching its inverse head and shoulders target on Friday before putting in a shooting star reversal formation and heading lower.  Just as price held the trendline on the daily timeframe, it also held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of April 24th to Friday’s highs.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Horizontal resistance lies above at the neckline of the previous inverted head and shoulders formation near 1.0900.  The next level is horizontal resistance and todays highs near 1.0925 and then again at Monday’s opening near 1.0975.  Final, short term resistance is Friday’s highs near 1.1020.  Support comes across at previously mentioned lows of 1.0825/1.0850.  Horizontal support is below there at 1.0810.  If price breaks 1.0800, it opens the floor and there is room for the pair to fall to 1.0725, April 24th lows.

The ECB has been given 3 months to prove to the Bundesverfassungsgericht that QE was necessary and proportional. However, a near 100 pip selloff has already been felt.  In the near-term, there are obviously more pressing events will influence the direction of EUR/USD.  Just keep in mind to be on the lookout for a response from the ECB sometime in the next few months!


Related tags: Forex USD ECB EUR

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Yesterday 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:55 AM
      GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 14, 2024 04:03 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 14, 2024 10:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.