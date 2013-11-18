Singapore Index (proxy for MSCI Singapore)

4-hour chart

Resistance: 375.0 & 388.8

Support: 368.5 & 363.5

Last week, the Singapore Index has declined as expected but missed the expected downside target of 361.0 by 2.5 points. Thereafter, price action has reversed up sharply and surpassed its 89-Moving Average. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator has pierced above its former descending resistance which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective, it appears that the consolidation from 30 Oct 2013 high has ended at the 363.6 low seen on 13 Nov 2013. Putting in all the elements, the Index is likely in the midst of a bullish wave 3 upmove and a break above the key 375.0 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” pattern may reinforce a further rally to target 388.8

However, a break below the 368.5 support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the 363.5 support.

