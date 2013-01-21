british pound vs us dollar stalls precipitous decline above support 4432013

GBP/USD (daily chart) as of January 21, 2013 has tentatively stalled its plummet of the past week just above key support in the 1.5825 price […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 21, 2013 11:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart) as of January 21, 2013 has tentatively stalled its plummet of the past week just above key support in the 1.5825 price region, last hit in mid-November 2012. Last week’s sustained fall broke down below both the important 1.6000 support level as well as a strong uptrend support line that was respected at least six times since it was initiated at the June 2012 low just above 1.5250. That support breakdown can be considered a major price event for the pair, as it signalled at least a disruption of the previously prevailing bullish trend. Prior to the breakdown, the pair was unable to breakout significantly above the 1.6300 resistance level, as price formed a fourth top with a shooting star candle right around 1.6300 in the very beginning of the year. This failure to breakout to the upside resulted in the subsequent bearish stance. With potential resistance now at 1.6000 (prior support), in the event of a breakdown below the 1.5800-1.5825 price region, the pair could extend its downside correction towards further potential support around the 1.5600 price region.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.