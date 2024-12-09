British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction

The British Pound continues to recover against the US Dollar after a brutal start to Q4, but can GBP/USD turn this into anything more than a pullback?

By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
December 9, 2024 5:35 PM
British Pound Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD dropped by as much as five big figures in the two weeks following the U.S. Presidential election, eventually finding support at the 1.2500 handle.
  • Since that 1.2500 test, however, buyers have been pushing back and this morning has seen that strength continue into a third week.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

GBP/USD had a strong outing in Q3 and generally a strong 2024 until the 4th quarter showed up. The 2021-2022 major move continues to loom large for the pair as the Fibonacci retracement produced by that move have shown a couple of key inflections over the past year. The 50% mark of that major move set the low in April just inside of the 1.2300 handle. And it was the 78.6% retracement of that move helping to set the high in September and October above the 1.3400 level. That level was continually tested but bulls couldn’t leave it behind and, eventually, the sell-off showed up in a dominating eight-week sell-off that sent the pair back-below its 200-day moving average.

 

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart

gbpusd weekly 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

GBP/USD Big Figures

 

Major psychological levels have continued to play a big role in GBP/USD price action, In September, the pair saw defense of the 1.3000 handle before a 400+ pip bounce appeared, all the way until that Fibonacci level came into play to hold the highs later in the month.

Sellers saw a better fate upon the re-test of that level a month later, but the 1.2500 level came into play after that episode and that’s what helped to set the low three weeks ago. Since then, bulls have been going to work and they’re making a fast move at a re-test of the 200-day moving average.

 

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

gbpusd daily 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

GBP/USD Four-Hour

 

From the shorter-term chart we can see a clear build of higher-highs and lows. Last week saw a hold of support at prior resistance, around the 1.2616 level, which then led to a fresh higher-high on Friday morning ahead of the release of NFPs in the U.S. That pullback has so far held another higher-low, around 100 pips above last week’s higher low with the more recent version showing around 1.2717.

The next major objective overhead would be re-test of the 200-day moving average, after which the 38.2% retracement of the pullback move shows at 1.2850. If bulls can force the move-higher, the 50% mark of the sell-off plots just below the 1.3000 level, at 1.2961.

 

GBP/USD Four-Hour Chart

gbpusd four hour 12924Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.