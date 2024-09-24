British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Eyes Resistance

British Pound is poised to mark a five-day advance with the rally now approaching resistance at fresh yearly highs. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
September 24, 2024 3:41 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Short-Term Trade Levels

  • British Pound breaks September opening-range highs- poised to mark fifth daily advance
  • GBP/USD now approaching technical resistance- risk for exhaustion / price inflection into PCE
  • Resistance 1.3414 (key), 1.3515, 1.36- Support 1.3259/73, 1.32 (key), 1.3091

The British Pound is poised to mark a fifth-consecutive daily advance with GBP/USD rallying to fresh yearly highs today. A breakout of the September opening-range now takes Sterling into the first major technical consideration near uptrend resistance and the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this threshold in the days ahead. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Daily Sterling vs US Dollar Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Forecas

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last British Pound Short-term Outlook, we noted that, “The broader April rally remains vulnerable into the start of the month with the immediate focus on a breakout of this week’s range for guidance. From a trading standpoint. Losses should be limited to 1.2943 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.3274 needed to fuel the next leg in price.” Sterling plunged nearly 1.8% off the monthly highs in the following days with price registering an intraday low at 1.3002 before rebounding sharply.

A subsequent breach of the September opening-range highs has fueled a rally of more than 3% with GBP/USD now approaching initial resistance at 78.6% retracement of the 2012 decline at 1.3414- note that the 75% parallel of the yearly pitchfork (blue) rests just below this level and we’re looking for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection into this threshold over the next few days.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD 240min Sterling vs US Dollar Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Foreca

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD trading within the confines of an embedded ascending pitchfork with the median-line further highlighting near-term resistance here into 1.3414. The weekly opening-range is set just above initial support at the August high-day close (HDC) / 2021 low-week close (LWC) at 1.3259/73. Ultimately, a break below the median-line of the broader structure (currently near ~1.32) would be needed to suggest a more significant high is in place with such a scenario exposing subsequent support objectives at the 2023 HDC at 1.3091.

A topside breach of this key pivot zone would likely fuel another accelerated bout of gains with subsequent resistance eyed at the 2019 high at 1.3515 and the 1.36-handle. The next major technical consideration is seen just higher at 1.3671/85- a region defined by the 2022 HWC and the 1.618% extension of the October advance. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

Bottom line: A five-day rally is now approaching confluent resistance into the yearly uptrend. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 1.34147 – losses should be limited to the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above this pivot zone needed to fuel the next leg.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US inflation data this week with the August Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) on tap Friday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance.  

Key GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar - GBP USD Weekly Event Risk - 9-24-2024

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: British Pound GBP/USD Michael Boutros Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

channel_03
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Susceptible to Test of September Low
By:
David Song
October 14, 2024 07:55 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bears Wrestle 1.30 Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 14, 2024 05:55 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Support Test at September Low
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 10, 2024 03:44 PM
        united_kingdom_04
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Stalls into Q4 Open
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        September 28, 2024 10:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.