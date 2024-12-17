British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE

British Pound is trading into resistance with the December opening-range intact ahead of the Fed / BoE. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Yesterday 6:00 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • British Pound rebounds into pivotal resistance ahead of Fed, BoE, key inflation data
  • GBP/USD December opening-range intact- breakout imminent
  • Resistance 1.2731/87, 1.2849 (key), 1.3045- Support 1.2494-1.2542 (key), 1.2367/97, 1.2237

The British Pound is carving a well-defined range just below resistance ahead of FOMC and BoE interest rate decisions. The focus is on a breakout in the days ahead with the broader threat still weighted to the downside after last month’s breakdown. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

 British Pound Price ChartGBPUSD Weekly GBP USD Trade Outlook Sterling Technical Forecast12172024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s British Pound Weekly Forecast we noted that the GBP/USD breakdown was testing the, “first major pivot zone with the eight-week sell-off vulnerable into the 2024 low-week close- risk for some inflection here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to the yearly moving average (1.2783) IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 1.2493 needed to fuel the next leg of the decline.” Sterling held support that week with a 2.6% rally off the lows faltering into the yearly moving average early in the month. The December opening-range is intact just below and the focus is on a breakout in the days ahead.

Weekly resistance is eyed at 1.2731/87-a region defined by the 2024 yearly open, the 61.8% retracement, the February 2019 low and the 52-week moving average. Note that a basic 38.2% retracement of the September decline converges on former slope support just higher at 1.2849 and a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant low is in place / a larger trend reversal is underway (bearish invalidation).

Weekly support remains with the 2024 low-week close / 78.6% retracement at 1.2494-1.2542 and is backed by the April low-close / 2023 January high-week close (HWC) / May LWC at 1.2367/97. A break / close below this threshold is needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline towards the October LWC at 1.2237 and 2023 open / 2023 LWC at 1.2084-1.2113- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The Sterling recovery is trading into resistance at a major pivot zone with the monthly opening-range preserved just below. From a trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a breakout of the monthly range with the broader outlook still weighted to the downside while below 1.2850.

Keep in mind we get the release of key UK inflation data and the FOMC interest rate decision tomorrow with the Bank of England and US inflation on tap into the close of the week. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest British Pound Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar- GBP USD Data Releases- Fed-BoE-Inflation-12-17-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: British Pound GBP USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction
By:
James Stanley
December 9, 2024 05:35 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 5, 2024 01:51 PM
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Eight-Week Breakdown Testing Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 23, 2024 10:00 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 16, 2024 10:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.