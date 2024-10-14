British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bears Wrestle 1.30 Support

The British Pound plunged into October with a third-weekly decline grappling with support at the 1.30-handle. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Monday 6:55 PM
united_kingdom_05
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • British Pound plunges into October- down eight of the past ten-days
  • GBP/USD decline testing support for second week- risk for price infection ahead
  • Resistance 1.3273, 1.3414 (key), 1.3500/15– Support 1.3000/45, 1.2731/73 (key), 1.2494

The British Pound is attempting to mark a third-weekly decline with GBP/USD plunging more than 2.6% since the start of October. The sell-off is testing a major pivot zone for the second week and the focus in on possible price inflection with key UK / US data on tap over the next few days. These are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

 British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Weekly Sterling Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Forecast 10142024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s British Pound Weekly Forecast we noted that the GBP/USD September breakout was, “testing initial hurdles here at Fibonacci resistance. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 1.3273 IF Sterling is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.3414 needed to fuel the next leg in price.” Sterling held resistance into the close with a break below 1.3273 the following week fueling a decline of more than 3% off yearly high.

The sell-off is approaching support here at the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range / July highs at 1.300/45. Note that the 25% parallel has caught the lows on the last two-approaches and a close below this level could fuel a larger correction towards key support / bullish invalidation at 1.2731/73- a region defined by the objective 2024 yearly, the 61.8% retracement, the 52-week moving average, and the February 2019 low. A break below this region would invalidate the yearly uptrend and suggest a more significant high was registered last month. Subsequent support at the yearly low-week close (LWC) at 1.2494.

Initial weekly resistance is eyed a the 2021 LWC at 1.3273 with a breach / close above 1.3414 still needed to mark uptrend resumption towards subsequent objectives at the 2009 low / 2019 high at 1.3500/15 and the 1.618% extension of the October 2023 advance / 2022 high-week close (HWC) at 1.3671/85- an area of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The British Pound has been testing uptrend support for the last two-week and the focus is on possible inflection off this pivot zone. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to 1.3273 IF Sterling is heading lower here with a break / close below the 1.30-handle needed to fuel a deeper correction with the yearly uptrend.

Keep in mind we get the release of UK employment data tomorrow with the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) on tap Wednesday and US retail sales on Thursday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly close for guidance here. Review my latest British Pound Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 US UK Economic Calendar - GBP USD Key Data releases- Sterling Weekly Event Risk- 10-14-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros British Pound GBP USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD October Range Breakout Imminent
By:
Michael Boutros
October 15, 2024 07:17 PM
    EU_flag_notes
    Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Halted at Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 15, 2024 02:17 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bears Wrestle 1.30 Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 14, 2024 05:55 PM
        USD_GBP_EUR
        US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Rally Rips to Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 10, 2024 07:32 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.