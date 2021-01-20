British Pound at key levels after higher inflation and daily coronavirus deaths GBPUSD GBPJPY

The Pound is at important levels vs several currencies, and GBP pairs need to be watched closely.

January 20, 2021 4:01 PM

British Pound at key levels after higher inflation and higher daily coronavirus deaths: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD, EUR/GBP

Inflation data released earlier was stronger than expected, as the headline inflation rate was 0.3% vs 0.2% expected (MoM).  In addition, the core inflation rate moved to 0.3% vs 0.1% expected (MoM).  The result was a move higher in the GBP/USD into strong resistance near 1.3700.  However, price pulled back throughout the US session, and late in the day, the UK released their daily coronavirus deaths: 1,820.  This is a new daily high since the pandemic began.  UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the number was “appalling” and “there will be more to come.”  Does this mean more stimulus?  If so, will GBP move lower?  The Pound is at important levels vs several currencies, and GBP pairs need to be watched closely.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD has been in an upward sloping channel since putting in a low of 1.2675 on September 23rd as  Brexit deal was priced into the market.  The pair reached a post-Brexit high of 1.3703 on January 4th.  That level has been tested 4 times since then, including today, and has failed to push higher each time.  Today, GBP/USD put in marginal new highs to 1.3719, and quickly reversed, creating a shooting star candlestick formation, which indicates the pair may be ready for a reversal.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, a megaphone formation has emerged, indicating the possibility for some volatility.  Buyers will be looking at the shorter-term upward sloping trendline near 1.3550 to add to longs.  If price breaks from there, the 1.3450 horizontal support will be key, as it is also near the bottom trendline of the upward sloping channel.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/JPY

Much of the same can be said for GBP/JPY, which on a daily timeframe is approaching a downward sloping trendline (red) from early 2018 near 1.4350.  However, just ahead of that is horizontal resistance at 142.70.  Buyers will be looking for dips to the upward sloping trendline near 138.00 to add to longs, hoping price will test the long term trendline (red). 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/NZD

GBP/NZD has been moving lower since the pandemic highs on March 6th, however the pair has been moving in a sideways channel since early December.  GBP/NZD is approaching the horizontal resistance of the recent channel, just below 1.9200.  Today, GBP/NZD spiked through that level and reversed, forming a bearish engulfing pattern.  The high also corresponds with the downward sloping trendline (red)  from the March 6th highs.  Bears are in control now, looking for a move to the bottom trendline near 1.8528. while bulls will be looking for a move back to that level to reload long positions.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP has already broke lower out of its longer-term symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframe.  However, today, it spiked lower through horizontal support at 0.8865 before bouncing back above it.  This level appears to be the line in the sand for EUR/GBP traders.  A break below today’s lows of 0.8837 could Pave the way to horizontal support from April 30th, near 0.8670.  However, GBP buyers will be looking for a bounce in the pair to the symmetrical triangle trendline near 0.8918 to add to short EUR/GBP positions.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although the inflation data today from the UK was better than expected, increasing daily deaths from the coronavirus and its variants could lead to longer lockdowns, and therefore, more stimulus. This, in turn, would theoretically push GBP lower.  As several GBP pairs are at or near key decision making levels, that time me be soon!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.