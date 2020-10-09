British Land : resumes dividend
British Land reported an improvement of its performance over its second quarter and announced that the dividend will resume, as the company "benefits from the strong financial position and is reassured by the improving operational performance of its assets over recent months."
From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bullish gap, confirming the break above a bearish channel drawn since Mid-June. The 50-day MA tends to turn up below prices while the RSI is in bullish territory. Therefore, readers should consider a new up leg to test the next resistances at 405 and then 440.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
