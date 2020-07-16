Brilliance China Consolidation before Next Rally

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 17, 2020 12:52 AM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Brilliance China (1114-hk): Consolidation before Next Rally

Brilliance China's (1114-hk), a Chinese vehicle manufacturer, share price has nearly reached the upper range of our forecast made in mid-June, marking a high at $9.13 on July 7.


Last week, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that China's vehicle sales grew 11.6% on year in June and production was up 22.5%, possibly suggesting that the recovery in consumer demand is on track.


From a technical point of view, Brilliance China (1114-hk) maintains a bullish bias despite a pull-back, as shown on the daily chart. Its share price is probably heading back to fill the gap made on July 6, while a rising trend line drawn from April should act as a support. Bullish investors may consider $7.00 as the nearest support, with the 1st and 2nd resistance at $9.13 and $9.80 respectively. Alternatively, a break below $7.00 would suggest a loss of momentum and might trigger a deeper correction to the next support at $6.50.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Equities Stocks China

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 21, 2023 12:15 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 12:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.