Brexit talks over breakfast

The meeting between Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar has ended on a surprisingly positive note with the two sides saying that they may have found a potential solution for a Brexit deal

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 11, 2019 6:24 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The meeting between Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar has ended on a surprisingly positive note with the two sides saying that they may have found a potential solution for a Brexit deal. The pound has bounced late Thursday in one of the steepest one-day rises in the last five months and seems to be holding above $1.245 as EU negotiators have grabbed onto the positive momentum.

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay are talking possible solutions over croissants and coffee in Brussels on Friday morning raising hopes that the PM will have a Brexit deal to offer MPs by the October 19 deadline.

Although the FTSE is a touch lower, weighed down by declines in luxury brand Burberry Group and advertising firm WPP the list of gainers is far more impressive as the recently battered property companies and banks have turned the corner. RBS and Lloyds have rallied 4.88% and 4.56% respectively, with Persimmon, Kingfisher and Barratt Development following closely behind.

Oil price slide comes to abrupt halt as oil tanker explodes

The quiet stretch in the Middle East came to an end overnight as an Iranian oil tanker exploded off the coast of Saudi Arabia. While the market is still waiting for details of what actually happened Brent crude prices are already rallying back up above $60. The temporary slide into the $58-$59 territory earlier this week caused by worsening US-China relations and concerns over future Chinese oil demand seems for the moment to be over.

Related tags: GBP Forex Indices Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.