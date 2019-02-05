BP tops strong quarter for oil giants

BP is beginning to stand out in an uncertain oil world.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 5, 2019 10:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BP is beginning to stand out in an uncertain oil world.

Beyond Rosneft

With shares set for their best day in about 2½ years investors are signalling BP went above and beyond. After rivals sailed past forecasts to report muscular quarters despite the late-2018 price rout, impressing like this is quite a feat. Indeed, beyond doubled annual profit of $12.7bn vs. $11.88bn forecast, with output cranked by BHP’s U.S. shale fields, promising signs abound. For instance, stripping out BP’s 20% stake in the Russian group, which historically has come with regulatory and political baggage, BP output was up 8.2% on the year, and total 2019 production is forecast to be “higher” again.

Fine tuned

It also appears investors are prepared to tolerate net debt rising from $37.8bn to a more-than-forecast $44bn. Gearing also rose: 2.9 percentage points to 30.3%. The key to this tolerance could be continued signals that BP’s $15bn to $17bn annual capex goal is here to stay. A forecast that gearing will move to the middle of the 20%-30% range in 2020 may also be helping. As such, the overall impression is that BP’s efficiencies are sitting even better than those of close rivals like Exxon and Shell. The group reported a return on average capital employed of 11.2% for the year, a big bump up from 5.4% in 2017 and pulling away from a 7% median of best-matched peers.

Discount in focus

Ahead, the group contends with the impact of Rosneft’s links to Venezuela as well as the unreliable price outlook. “Cost deflation” in certain U.S. assets could provide another buffer. But risks to forecasts in the current year are obvious, particularly with production expected to rise “significantly”. Even then, $10bn in divestments over the next two years offers a decent chance that Monday’s share price advance will be extended. Whether or not it’s truly time to erase BP’s book value discount to Exxon is tough to say. Still, such anomalies are becoming more difficult to justify.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.