bond yields rally on wrong reasons 76572014

You know there is something inherently wrong with the markets when each of the few recent rallies week was strictly caused by the Federal Reserve; […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 17, 2014 3:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

You know there is something inherently wrong with the markets when each of the few recent rallies week was strictly caused by the Federal Reserve; FOMC minutes and comments from Dudley/Kocherlakota on of Oct 8th and today’s comments from St Louis Fed’s Jim Bullard suggesting the Fed ought to consider delaying the end of QE.

The last time markets were persistently and strictly boosted by policy makers’ remarks was in October 2008 as conflicting remarks from the US Treasury regarding the announcement of TARP program to recapitalise ailing banks.

It is no coincidence that during the current 2-week lockout period preceding the Oct 29 Fed meeting, during which FOMC voting members are banned from speaking publicly, non-voting member Bullard expressed the possibility that the Fed may not end QE later this month and remain its asset-buying spree.

The ensuing plunge in global equity markets enters a worrying phase as a multitude of fundamental catalysts join deteriorating technicals and increasingly forced selling by hedge funds, speeding up selling momentum.

Crumbling catalysts

Today, Eurozone periphery fears come calling as Greece’s faltering government is at risk of falling off the IMF bailout track, which sent Greek bond yields to nine-month highs. Greek yields short up by 14% above their German counterpart, driving up the rest of periphery yields and spreads across the board. See chart below.

Monday & Tuesday highlighted Germany’s economic machine is in the grips of Eurozone recession.

Wednesday was a reminder that US economic figures were not immune to disappointment.

Today’s 27-basis point jump in 10-year treasury yields is an integral component of the ensuing intraday rally in US and global equity indices, courtesy of Bullard’s remarks raising the possibility that prolonging QE will prove positive for growth. But if global yields become “supported” by a resurgence in Eurozone yields, then markets will require actual QE from the Eurozone via an implementation of Draghi’s OMT readiness of 2012, while a mere prolonging of the Fed’s program will prove worthless as a central bank trick for equities and market psychology.

It may have been a surprise two months ago on here when called for bond yields to hit 2.10% from 2.30%, but it is no longer so.

Spreads Oct 16

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.