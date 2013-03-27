boj expectations are high with month end rebalancing flows likely to dominate 10952013

The JPY is the highlight from the Asian session as the remaining currency pairs in G10 space consolidate with comments from Cypriot finance minister Sarris […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2013 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The JPY is the highlight from the Asian session as the remaining currency pairs in G10 space consolidate with comments from Cypriot finance minister Sarris that Laika Bank depositors could face haircuts of 80% with them having to wait a possible seven years before receiving any sort of a return on their savings as he went on to single out Germany, France and Greece in scathing comments with regards to the bailout negotiations.

Expectations are increasing for aggressive measures to be taken by the BoJ in the new regimes first policy meeting next week which for me is shaping up to be a classic buy the rumour sell the fact scenario with PM Abe calling for decisive action from the BoJ with media reports suggesting that they will look to start open ended asset purchases rather than using a 2014 timetable. BoJ deputy governor Iwata then said the 2% inflation target was impossible to achieve in two years and that five years may even be difficult.

This morning we get the release of the UK GDP and European consumer and industrial confidence with the US session bringing us CPI and new home sales data. We do have an Italian auction at 10am this morning.

We may start seeing the end of month rebalancing flows in the market today so if you see moves in FX space that simply don’t make sense then this maybe the likely catalyst.

Just a quick reminder that FX markets will be open as usual this Friday and Monday despite the holidays although liquidity will be at a premium.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2800-1.2720-1.2660 | Resistance 1.2870-1.2940-1.3000


USD/JPY

Supports 93.85-93.50-92.80 | Resistance 95.00-95.55-96.15


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5130-1.5100-1.5025 | Resistance 1.5180-1.5265-1.5310

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.