BoE risks losing credibility after 25bp hike

The 25-basis-point hike was priced in but failure to surprise… is a surprise in this week of central bank surprises

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 16, 2022 12:25 PM
multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Following the BoE’s expected 25 basis point hike, the pound has dropped below $1.21 handle and the FTSE has come off its lows, although the latter remained deep in the red at the time of writing along with global indices as the market turmoil returned after a day of calm yesterday.

With the BoE seeing CPI at 11% -- no less -- in October, saying it will act forcefully if needed, and that it is particularly alert to more persistent inflation pressure…this begs the question: why not hike more aggressively now? Why wait?

 

Other central banks have been more aggressive in trying to tackle inflation, with the SNB surprising with a 50-basis point hike today and the Fed raising rates by 75 bp the day before.

 

Anyway, the resulting weaker exchange rate means the UK will import more inflation in the months ahead. This in turn may require more aggressive hikes in the coming months from the BoE. Credibility damaged. Pound heading back below $1.20?

 

 

gbpusd 15min

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: BOE Trade Ideas Forex GBP USD Bank of England

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY bull flag could temp bulls, ASX traders eye Wall Street stability
Yesterday 11:03 PM
NZD/USD Vulnerable to Decline in New Zealand Employment
Yesterday 07:35 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech stocks Recover, but Will the NDX Rally Hold?
Yesterday 05:16 PM
USD/JPY Analysis: Technical Tuesday – August 6, 2026
Yesterday 03:50 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Markets not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 12:42 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: The Market Rebounds and Oil Follows
Yesterday 09:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOE articles

recession_01
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
July 26, 2024 04:48 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 25, 2024 11:02 AM
      banks_01
      GBP/USD forecast: Pound drops as BoE hints at rate cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 20, 2024 01:07 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Forecast Boosted by CPI and Crude Rally Ahead of Elections
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 19, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.