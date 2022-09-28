GBP/USD: BoE intervention unlikely to help pound

BoE is attempting to soothe investor nerves after they were spooked by last week’s mini budget.

So, the Bank of England finally intervenes after coming under so much pressure to act as they saw borrowing costs soar, while bonds, sterling and the FTSE all got a hammering. In response, we saw the FTSE jump over 100 points after being down as much as 2% earlier in the session, while bond yields plunged as traders sold gilts. The pound however was unsure how to react as bond buying will increase the supply of pounds in the market. Initially, the GBP/USD jumped on the announcement but within a couple of minutes, it fell to a fresh session low.

The BoE’s intervention is an attempt to soothe investor nerves after they were spooked by last week’s mini budget. The bank was worried about a “material risk to UK financial stability,” and so it has stepped in to temporarily carry out purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from today at an “urgent pace.”

It has been an extraordinary few days in the financial markets, in particular for UK assets. It all started when the BoE decided to hike rates by just 50 basis points despite double-digit inflation in the country. Then the new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced radical borrowing-fuelled £45-billion tax cut spree. The “tickle-down” package of tax cuts were heavily criticised, with many saying it is not going to solve the issues facing the economy.

Even the IMF weighed in on issue, urging the government a rethink as the measures “increase inequality.”

BoE’s actions might hammer the pound even more

Global financial markets have seen significant volatility in recent days, so the BoE’s objective is first and foremost to restore orderly market conditions.

Will they be able to do that remains to be seen? But after Bank of Japan’s intervention in the FX markets last week, today’s move by the BoE may be the start of more such measures to come from other central banks.

While the UK bond market may calm down due to the actions of the BoE, let’s not forget that this is possibly not the best news the pound needed.

The supply of pounds as a result of the BoE’s intervention will increase at a time when the government has also announced a huge tax cutting bill. This will not help bring inflation down, but will have the opposite impact, ceteris paribus.

Thus, the GBP/USD could still be heading further lower. If support around 1.0670ish breaks, which looks likely in my view, then a drop to the next support around 1.0570ish will be the immediate objective for the sellers. This area marks the 61.8% Fibonacci level against the recent bounce. Thereafter the 1.05 handle comes into focus, and if that breaks then we could be heading for a retest of Monday’s all-time low.

GBPUSD

On the upside, the key level of resistance is at 1.0845ish – the high that was created post the BoE announcement. If that level gives way, then we could be heading towards 1.10 as the shorts scramble to cover their positions. But given that the trend is bearish, we will not focus on the upside until the charts tell us otherwise.

 

HERE is how to take advantage of the downtrend.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Bank of England BOE Forex GBP USD

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.